Type 2 Diabetes Diet: 3 Simple Rules to ‘Eat and Treat’

For those people living with type 2 diabetes, the future can often seem bleak. This is especially so when faced with the supposed limitations of a type 2 diabetes diet.

However, it’s quite the opposite! Those with type 2 diabetes can actually eat many fulfilling foods and work to treat the condition. The key here is eating the right food choices and making it a long-term balanced diet plan.

Potentially, people diagnosed with diabetes type 2 can teach themselves to manage this worrying condition. And, you don’t have to live in misery throughout – just make some simple but powerful changes right now.

Here are 3 simple rules for following a type 2 diabetes diet.

Rule Number 1 – Choose healthy alternatives on your type 2 diabetes diet

One of the many misconceptions of a type 2 diabetes diet is that it is specialist and complicated. However, nothing could be further from the truth!

Treating diabetes relies on you getting the most nutritional and balanced food items into your diet. The goal here is to develop a healthy blood sugar level range while maintaining a good consistent weight.

A type 2 diabetes diet should largely be rich in fiber but low in carbs. Though carbs are the body’s primary source of energy, they are both good and bad. For this reason, diabetics should look to replace those high carbs with lower carb food types or alternatives.

The biggest culprits that should ideally be limited, and possibly replaced with healthier alternatives, are white bread, potatoes, white rice and pasta, fruit juices, sweetened breakfast cereals, and fatty meats.

The easiest solution here is to simply swap them out for healthier choices. For example, whole-grain bread and rice, non-starchy vegetables, lean meats, heart-healthy fish, nuts, seeds, eggs, and fruit. Making these smarter food choices puts you on the path to treating diabetes.

Rule Number 2 – make your meals more frequent but smaller

Once you’ve got your type 2 diabetes diet sorted, and have selected the right foods for a diabetes meal plan, the next crucial stage is to ensure your meals are consistent throughout the day. But, most importantly, you’ll need to make them smaller and more frequent.

The healthiest eating plan for type 2 diabetics is breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with several small healthy snacks in between.

What this does is maintain your blood sugar levels at a stable pace and keeps you feeling nourished. This will then reduce the possibility of you going through long periods without food – and then overeating when you do.

Rule Number 3 – Steer clear of sugar-laden snacks and drinks

Unfortunately, some people take the inclusion of snacks in a diet to mean sugary treats for increased energy. But as a type 2 diabetic, extreme sugary foods can exasperate your condition and pose a potential danger.

When a type 2 diabetic eats too many sugary foods, the result is a spike in blood glucose levels. This comes about because fiber is stripped away and therefore the body is slower to absorb sugar intake.

For those diabetics finding it hard to give up the sweet element of their diet, it can often be increasingly difficult to select the right kinds of food to incorporate in a good type 2 diabetes diet plan. However, one such way to ‘eat and treat’ diabetes is by following a meal replacement program.

An example of this is the Type2Diet. This is perhaps a great start for those recently diagnosed with diabetes type 2 as it not only works to naturally lower blood sugar and AC1 but tastes delicious in the process.

Intending to treat the condition by effectively reducing the carbs in your diet, the Type2Diet meal replacement plan works to keep you feeling full, thus eliminating that urge to snack or reach for those wrong foods, day-to-day.

Eat to treat diabetes for long-term success

Finally, although a type 2 diabetes diagnosis is unsettling, it doesn’t have to be long-term. In fact, for some, it’s often the kick that they need to start paying attention to their eating habits and implement some positive changes for good.

It is possible to change your everyday eating habits and food choices and replace them with a healthier version. This is a simple way to treat type 2 diabetes that can also be fun in the process.

Ultimately, it’s all about getting the balance right when following a type 2 diabetes diet. By selecting the better food choices, ensuring you eat less but regularly, and eliminating excess sugar from your diet, these 3 simple rules combined could very well help you get on the road to recovery.