Tyler Forte of Felix Homes: “Don’t be afraid to fail”

Don’t be afraid to fail. We have been through numerous iterations trying to figure out the ideal model. I believe the key is to fail fast and learn from your mistakes. Building a startup is an iterative process and you can’t get discouraged by failures.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Tyler Forte.

Tyler Forte is the Founder & CEO of Felix Homes, a company that is striving to create the most financially responsible way to buy or sell a home. Prior to starting Felix, he was a venture capital investor in New York where he was tasked with sourcing early-stage technology companies. Tyler graduated from Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management where he received degrees in Finance and Accounting. He currently lives in Nashville and when he’s not working on Felix Homes, he enjoys cooking, skiing, and spending time with friends.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I fell into the real estate industry by accident. When I was working as a venture capital investor, we focused primarily on investing in ‘prop-tech’ or property technology companies. Learning more about the real estate industry caused me to realize that it really hasn’t been disrupted by technology. I decided to start Felix Homes with the goal of decreasing the commission fees for buyers and sellers by leveraging technology and making the process more efficient.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the craziest story since we started the company is currently unraveling. The real estate market across the U.S. is out of balance which is causing bidding wars and prices to surge. In Nashville, it’s not uncommon for homes to sell for 5%-10% above the list price. This imbalance is being caused by the lack of inventory on the market and low interest rates.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think a key takeaway I’ve learned is how to empower other people. Starting a company is difficult work but no successful company can succeed without a team. As a leader, it’s my job to work for the people who report to me. It’s my job to make sure that they have what they need to grow and succeed at what they’re doing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been lucky to have mentors throughout my life that have each imparted skills and ideals to me. It’s hard to choose just one. I did have a boss that I worked for who you could tell was a born leader. He made sure his employees were treated fairly and were able to succeed at their jobs. It showed because he had employees that had worked for him for 15+ years.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I’m a big fan of Peer to Peer Conversations hosted by David Rubenstein. It’s a short series produced by Bloomberg TV where Mr. Rubenstein interviews successful leaders from CEOs to politicians. It’s interesting to see what makes a great leader and by watching the series, you can start to pick up on common traits that the leaders share. Many advocate that no great organization is built by one person. Building a successful company is really about hiring the best people and giving them the tools they need to succeed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote has been “If you don’t build your dream someone will hire you to help build theirs.” This is the quote that pushed me to start a company and become an entrepreneur. Starting a company isn’t for everyone and it’s a lot of hard work for an uncertain payoff. That said, life is too short to not go after your dreams.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The lack of affordable housing stems from the imbalance between supply and demand. Specifically, there has been economic growth in larger cities over the past five years, which has increased the demand for housing. Yet, there is insufficient construction of new housing units to provide enough supply to meet the demand. This is due to several factors like the high cost of land, labor, and materials. This has increased home prices and rent, making it difficult to find affordable housing. In fact, housing costs in the U.S. have been rising faster than incomes for many years.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this crisis due to construction slowdowns and material shortages that make these projects even more costly. In addition, during this time many people are dealing with increased medical expenses, unemployment or reduced hours at work, and unanticipated expenses due to COVID-19.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Our work is making an impact by providing potential buyers with the most financially responsible way to buy and sell a home. In addition, Tennessee’s housing costs are well below the national average, so we can work with homebuyers to find a home that is affordable for them. We also stay informed about the real estate market in our area to help potential home buyers and sellers educate themselves about market conditions.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

I am proud that our team leads with the principle that buying a home shouldn’t be a stressful experience but rather a joyous one filled with new beginnings. This principle begins each time we meet a client and doesn’t end until long after the deal is complete. Our goal is to always make the home buying process as seamless as possible from start to finish.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Homebuilders and land developers should be encouraged to lend their expertise and participate in land-use planning for residential use. For example, a newer strategy we’re seeing is Horizontal Property Regimes, or HPR. This is a type of zoning policy that allows two houses to be built on land that was formerly zoned for just one house. These houses are constructed to be tall and skinny, so they don’t take up as much space as a traditional home.

They could also look for innovative ways to use technology to bring down the cost of building a home. For instance, home builders could consider limiting the amount of construction performed on-site to save construction time by producing elements like structural panels and wall components in a factory setting.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Communities can help to address the root of this crisis by supporting the restructuring of land zoned for single-family homes to multifamily, affordable homes. Community members also can start discussions with community stakeholders to raise awareness of housing underproduction. In addition, communities can organize neighborhood revitalization projects. These projects could include renovating properties to convert them into affordable housing.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I would like to see legislation create a First-Time Homebuyers Savings Account in the state of Tennessee. This would be similar to Michigan’s program which is a tax incentivized savings program tailored around housing attainability and affordability when purchasing a first-time home. Structured like a college savings account, it could be used by a first-time homebuyer, a parent/guardian, or grandparent. It would support homeownership in Tennessee and assist in resident retention as well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to fail. We have been through numerous iterations trying to figure out the ideal model. I believe the key is to fail fast and learn from your mistakes. Building a startup is an iterative process and you can’t get discouraged by failures.

Outsource and automate whatever you can. When starting out I had the mindset that I had to do everything on my own. After feeling overstretched I decided that my time is better spent doing the tasks that I enjoy and are in my wheelhouse. And I’ve found that surrounding myself with supportive people helps boost my productivity and creativity. Many tasks like web design, copywriting, and accounting can be outsourced along with tools to automate marketing.

Concentrate on your key milestones. When leading a company, you must have a solid mission and a plan of action. Without realistic goals and progress tracking it’s so easy to lose sight of your plan. This is especially true in the fields of business and marketing when there are so many people out there marketing their unique way of doing business. I’ve learned to follow through on my plans and avoid those distractions.

Be in the geographical area you’re launching in. We began launching Felix in Nashville while our entire team was residing in New York. Yet, I found that I needed to be in the area to gain a better understanding of the locality and the people that live there. For example, I was able to gain insight into neighborhoods in terms of housing options, cost of living, walkability, nightlife, and safety so that I can help homebuyers find the best neighborhood and home for them.

Open communication and transparency are crucial to leadership. When starting Felix with my Co-Founders, Niv Ginat and Philip Albrecht, I was so focused on business strategy and marketing that I wasn’t placing a priority on communication. I noticed that not every team member knew what was happening in the organization. Yet, by speaking openly about the company’s goals, opportunities, and challenges, I learned to foster an environment where team members feel empowered to share their ideas and collaborate. And every individual understands the role they play in the company’s success.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire a movement to cultivate a more diverse community in Tennessee. We know that the South has a tendency to move a little slower with things like accepting new ideas and creating a more inclusive society. While the state’s population is becoming more diverse in terms of race and ethnicity, there is still room for improvement to actively support, foster and enhance environments of inclusion.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Richard Branson because his work makes a meaningful difference to people and the world. I would love to chat with him about his conscious capitalism and evolved enterprise. He’s a leader in making money in a way that helps to make the world a brighter place. And he seems to have fun and truly enjoy what he does.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: https://www.felixhomes.com/

Blog: https://www.felixhomes.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tylerforte/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FelixHomesRealty/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/felixhomesrealty/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.