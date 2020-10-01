Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Two Words: Thank-You over I’m-Sorry

Words are powerful, even game-changers. Choose them Wisely

So many of us hear it and so many of us do it without mindfully thinking over using those words; I’m sorry. We say it when we show up late, say it when someone feels badly about something unrelated to us personally – we say ‘I’m sorry’ a lot.

It does place us in a position of ‘less than,’ or ‘wrong,’ yet that’s just not always true.

I’m proposing to shift the energy by shifting your language and say, ‘thank you’ instead.

Here’s how it works; you rush in to the restaurant a little late to a planned lunch with the girls, or the guys, saying ‘I’m so sorry I’m late guys!’ as you take your seat. This often leads to explanations that take up space in the experience, and positions you as potentially being disrespectful.

When you rush in and take your seat, saying’ thank you for your patience guys, I made it!’ you then set the tone of gratitude and it lifts the vibration of the entire moment. This positive, enriching energetic momentum then fuels through the rest of your moments during that gathering.

We empower and enrich ourselves and each other by shifting the energy, by a simple change of our vocabulary to one of gratitude, instead of one of inherently asking for forgiveness or to be open to a negative judgement from others.

Vocabulary shifts can be enriching or disruptive, lets be more mindful with all of our words to each other, online and offline, because the world must have more light towards each other and ourselves during the unprecedented times we are living in today.

Thank you. : )

    Mary Elizabeth Beary, Teacher | Author | Founder, Find Your Fabulous - Mind, Body, Spirit Wellness from Skin to Soul

    Born and raised in the St. Louis-metro area in Southern Illinois, Mary Elizabeth has traveled the country solo from a young age, and has studied with amazing teachers from coast to coast including Marcus Feighery, Sarah Nash, Sylvia Henderson and Chief Lee Standing Bear. She studies every week from greats like Caroline Myss, whom she models her work after, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Deepak Chopra and Esther Hicks. She gives in-person energy medicine sessions which includes medical intuition, and works with many clients via video calls.  A key basis of her work is the knowledge that the body has a dynamic, built-in capacity to heal itself, and when given the correct conditions - it will. She believes the world will heal when each person chooses to become more aware of intuition and learns to understand energy - and that many of us need to, but don’t.  Discovering and aligning with your spirit, or your ‘fabulous’ is also key and the best source of information and guidance for people. As a medical intuitive and energy healer, she uses the information she sees and senses to create plans with the client to move forward into wellness. It is her mission and legacy to help create the world we want most. She teaches clients and classes to understand consciousness and energy and how it applies to your mind, body, spirit so that we heal and progress faster, and in greater alignment with your highest self.

