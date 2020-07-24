Two Words: Kindness over Contentious

It is no secret that our world is divided. Politically, socially, even medically while the pandemic rages on, things are contentious. It is hard to escape the deep divisions and accompanying rhetoric and disagreements perpetuated on mainstream media venues, in social media and in just passing conversation at times.

While disengaging or simply unsubscribing to the news, headlines or even social media disagreements is always the highest, best, most reasonable option, another mindset that the worlds needs a whole lot more of is kindness.

Kindness over contentious. These two words beg the question, “What does kindness look like in this situation?” A few ideas from way back in our kindergarten days are;

Do unto others as you would have done to you,

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,

Love your neighbor as yourself

A mindset and heartspace set to ‘kindness’ may choose to be curious, rather than assume the worst, pass judgement or criticize. It would also come to a place of knowing that your energy of kindness may be better served with a different audience, or in a different atmosphere completely that is more open or willing to even engage with your kindness setting.

Your kindness setting inspires you to ask; ‘What are some of the kindest things I can do to help myself, or the world just feel better right now?’ It may be to unfollow, disengage, unlike and to have boundaries about putting your energies where they are truly needed and appreciated, so that your kindness has more of an effect.

The contentious tone everywhere we turn today comes from so many sources. The greatest of which comes from stress, lack of healthy expression or processing of challenging emotions of people or groups, the perception of unmet needs, loss, grief, fear. Essentially, an attitude or setting of contention comes from insecurity and a perceived threat to someone’s sense of power or importance. Someone needs to feel superior, like a ‘know-it-all’ or simply blow off steam.

This is a setting and an egoic interpretation of a need that simply is not a real need, it just feels like it. These folks are not aligned with their consciousness, or their highest self. It may just be a fleeting moment, it may be a pattern, or it may be their status quo default place of operating.

Remember that it is not your job to interpret what has caused another person or groups choice to be contentious. The only job you have is to choose how to use your time, words or energy in a way that you want to, or that benefits you most.

In today’s world, more than ever, I hope to inspire you to choose kindness over contentious as often as possible. It will pay dividends to your mind, body, spirit wellness and balance, and it boosts the wellness of the collective as well. With heart and kindness as your guide, your lead, your default setting; you can still be strong in your boundaries and know when to hold ’em, fold ’em or walk away.

Some tips to remember more kindness throughout your day;

Post-it notes! On your computer, workplace area, anywhere in your home where you will see them,

Ask yourself ‘Am I being kind?’ ‘Is what I am about to say kind?’

When you ask that question, remember yourself in the equation! Is it kind to yourself as well?

Will my kindness have an effect here? If the answer is a hard no, move on.

In a current culture breeding meanness, remember, too, this quote; “In a world where you can be anything – be kind.”