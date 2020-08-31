Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Two ways to embrace uncertainty

Fear, Uncertainty, discomfort are your compasses toward growth. If you run you stand a chance of losing, if you don't run you've already lost - Barack Obama

Each and every day is uncertain, we can’t predict the next day, next happenings. All our lives are uncertain. Though everything is unpredictable we are having food, working, studying, sleeping doing everything. We didn’t expect this lock down. Lot of issues like no job, work from home, online classes, economic crisis and so many…everyday is uncertain, discomfort, fear with all these we are spending every single day.

Spend your day with positive attitude, positive thoughts, as more important positive speech to yourself as well to others. When you are optimistic , when you have confidence it gives an instant energy to you to overcome any circumstance, what ever the situation may be, never lose hope. Be faith, have confident and embrace any uncertainty.

A positive attitude gives you power over your circumstances instead of your circumstances having power over you.

– Joyce Meyer

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

