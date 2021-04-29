Two Tips From Jules Marie On How Artists Like Her Can Achieve Their Dreams In The Music Industry

Jules Marie is a 23-year-old vocalist and songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known for her unique voice, creative lyrics, and a wide range of vocal styles that range from RnB to rock, pop, alternative, indie, blues, country, and more.

She now has seven songs on all major streaming platforms, including four of her own originals, and filling up her booking schedule with performances.

Her latest single titled “Lucky” just released last April 2, 2021, and her song titled “Let You Go” just hit over 100,000 streams on Spotify, despite it being almost not released because of her self-doubt.

Hardwork And Individuality

But the road to becoming an artist isn’t an easy one, and Jules Marie knows that. So to those who are willing to go down the same road that she has taken, Jules Marie offers two tips on how to make it in the industry.

“It’s a really popular dream to have, but it’s all about how hard you work for it. If you want it, you have to keep going and you can’t quit when it gets hard. There will always be self-doubt and it won’t be easy, but if you love it and you’re passionate about it, it will be rewarding,” she said.

The other piece of advice that she has to offer is for aspiring artists to focus on their own journey and to not compare theirs with that of others.

“Everyone has their own path. The only person you should be comparing yourself to is the old you. If you’re giving your whole heart, working towards your dreams, and continuing to grow then you have already made it,” she said.

Taking Things Naturally

As a vocalist and songwriter, Jules needs a good amount of creativity and inspiration to create quality songs. So when she creates new songs, she takes all the time she needs and doesn’t try to force creativity to produce a more authentic output.

“Some songs are written all in one shot, but when I hit writer’s block with a project I will leave it be and work on something else. Some songs have sat unfinished for years before ever picking them back up,” she said.

Jules is also a self-managed artist who does everything such as promoting, booking gigs, and getting her music out there. It may seem a like a lot to handle but Jules has a way to handle things so she can best further her career.

“When I get stressed or burnt out I take time to just relax and not think too hard about it all. I have had a lot of success in a short amount of time, and although I have definitely put in a lot of work, I also have gotten some of the best opportunities without looking for them!” she shared.

Get to know more about Jules Marie through her Instagram account (@julesmariemusic).