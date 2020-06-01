Two Tips and Tricks to get more work done while working from home

The coronavirus pandemic has turned most of us into remote workers. All those daily commutes to and from office have now become a part of history as we wake up in the morning and travel the distance from our bedroom to work table to start the workday.

While for some people this transition might have been smooth, there are others I know who aren’t getting used to it so easily. It’s none of their fault as years of working in the office had allowed them to set clear boundaries between what they considered work life and family life.

However, now that these boundaries have blurred, at least for the near-future, we have to find ways using which we can get work done from home while keeping at bay those innumerable distractions that are ready to take a toll on our productivity.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at these two tips and tricks to get more work done from home:

#1: Stick to your normal working hours

The first morning I was working from home, I overslept by two hours, since it wasn’t the Monday morning that I had gotten used to over the years. Though I made up for that by working late into the evening, it’s an all-too-easy trap to fall into when you’re working from home.

It was then I decided that in order to get work done, I had to set and stick to the hours during which I worked in in the pre-COVID times. I managed to did that by creating time blocks – I did the most important tasks early in my work day and others when I was about to end work.

One more thing that I did was to respond Emails first thing in the day. This sent a signal to my mind that I was ‘at work’, and it helped me get myself into work mode. I was no longer looking at the carpet disinfectant placed at the corner of my room.

#2: Eat a hearty lunch

Experts tell us that people who don’t eat lunch are more likely to get overweight. They are more likely to eat more during dinner time to compensate for the hunger that has arisen in their belly for not having a healthy meal throughout the day. But that’s not the only reason why you should eat lunch.

Experts warn that where low blood sugar can cause long-term memory problems, high blood sugar obviously leads to diabetes. Having adequate blood sugar levels, on the contrary, increase serotonin in brain and have a positive effect on brain function and nerve cells. So our ability to concentrate goes through the roof.

Consequently, if you constantly find your focus veering toward that electrostatic spray gun you might have placed at the corner of the room, the first thing you should do is to remove it. The next best thing, however, is for you to eat a hearty lunch.