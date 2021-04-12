Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Two Steps to a Stronger Relationship

Building stronger relationships, in both our professional and personal lives, is something that so many of us want to do, we just don’t know where, or how, to start. Here are two easy steps that you can start implementing in your life today that will enhance your relationships.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Building stronger relationships, in both our professional and personal lives, is something that so many of us want to do, we just don’t know where, or how, to start. Here are two easy steps that you can start implementing in your life today that will enhance your relationships.

Level up your listening.

Did you know there are different levels of listening? Listening at Level 1 is self-focused and involves listening to internal dialogue while the other person is talking: “Hmm, I’m not sure I agree with what she is saying right now.”

Level 2 listening is more active and involves listening for what is not being said by noting expression, emotion and underlying values. It requires more attention and focus.

Level 3 listening requires using the whole body and is a more intuitive type of listening because the listener notes what comes up intuitively as they are listening: “When you said that, I got goosebumps of anticipation.” Most of us move through our lives listening at Level 1, at best. If you want to deepen your relationships, try practicing Level 2 or Level 3 listening by being fully present to and curious about the person you’re with. While you’re paying such close attention, watch how others respond to being so deeply heard. There’s a quote that is relevant to using listening to improve relationships:

“Being heard is so close to being loved that for the average person, they are almost indistinguishable.” – David Augsberger

Ask better questions.

In a relationship, good questions are small invitations because they are requests for the speaker to go on, and go deeper.

Can you recall the last time you wrapped up a story early because you weren’t sure the listener was interested? Questions are the way we show others we’re curious, we’re engaged, we want more and — as a result — act as relational glue.

To increase the power of your questions, practice asking questions that begin with “what” instead of “why,” which can lead others to feel the need to defend their position or “how,” which can take the conversation down a path of details that are less meaningful. Make sure your questions are truly open-ended and not a suggestion wrapped in a question or a “queggestion,” “what if you tried X,?”.

Next time someone you want to build a stronger relationship with is talking, try asking, “What was that like?” or, “What is the best possible thing you could imagine happening?” Not only will it prolong your conversation, but also your relationship.

    Kate Gigax, Founder and Executive Coach at Development Corps

    Kate is a certified Executive Coach, Facilitator, and the Founder of Development Corps.  She partners with clients who seek to find, reconnect with, and explore their authentic genius.  Her clients, who are predominantly women in their second act of life, realize the thinking and behaviors that served them well in their first act may need to shift as they invest in what matters most. She supports her clients to set an inspiring vision for the future and to design empowering beliefs and behaviors that align with the vision. A lover of questions and believer that 99% of the work to be done occurs with a shift in mindset, she finds meaning in supporting clients to live more integrated, whole lives while also achieving never-before achieved career success.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Terri Lonowski: “Empathy and Active Listening”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “Forgive and start NOW.” With Dr. Ely Weinschneider & Keith P. Felty

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    Community//

    10 Common Traits of Successful Personal and Professional Relationships

    by Jonas Muthoni

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.