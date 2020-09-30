Two simple ways to thrive your day

Life is not a sprint, it is a marathon. We should keep running to make our dreams comes true, achieve goals, to earn money, get good education to get master degrees, to get good job. We have to run until we get old…to thrive everything, everyday. My simple ways to thrive your day wake up early and to plan your day.

Wake up Early

Early bird catches worm. The same story for us too.. there are many benefits behind the early morning. We can start our day before everyone, prepare our food instead of buying outside, work out, meditate, early commute with no traffic, fresh mind, good start, work life balance and many. We can do whatever we want to do if we wake up early, we can rule the day.

Plan

Don’t start your day with out planning is everything. It gives a clear idea about how to run your day. Have a list of to -do daily. Start from you wake up till go to bed. Count your minutes…audit your day, time, your work find where is the shortage plan accordingly. If you plan every minutes, there is less chance of wasting your time

If you want to thrive your day by wake up early, plan your day and the victory is yours