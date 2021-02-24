Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Two Questions That Could Help You Change Your Life

It is never too late to be who you might have been. (George Eliot)

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you couldn’t make up your mind about something? 

Whether it was taking a new job, ending a relationship, or something as simple as trying something new. 

My father taught me a great lesson when I was growing up. He told me that whenever I faced one of these challenges, I should simply ask myself the following question: “What is the worst thing that could happen?” 

This question puts it all into perspective. 

If you can honestly answer the question and deal with the possible outcomes, you will be more likely to take that leap of faith. 

Another great question that I learned from one of my mentors is, “Knowing what you know now, would you:” 

  • Be with this person? 
  • Work at this job? 
  • Hire this person? 
  • Buy this type of car? 
  • Live in this city?

Just end that question with any challenge you may be facing.

Your response to this question will guide you to the truth. You will recognize the action you have been avoiding. 

You will be one giant leap closer to taking the steps that you know, deep down inside, are necessary.

Whenever you are unsure of something, follow these guidelines. Be brave!

The truth is never afraid of questions.

Action Steps: 

  • Make a list of the things that you are afraid to face or deal with, and that you are avoiding
  • On another piece of paper, write down the answers to the two questions
  • Now reflect on how your answers make you feel
  • Ask yourself what is keeping you from taking that leap of faith
  • List the resources you need to help you take action
  • Make it happen
  • Believe in yourself
  • YOU can do it 

Remember: This is not a dress rehearsal! You get to decide if you want to truly live — or just exist. 

