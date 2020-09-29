Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Two New Books to Listen to:

Book Review: Malcolm X and Madame President

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I read the Malcom X story before as many have…. but the thought of having the actor / orator Lawrence Fishburn read the story was all I needed for another run.  I pre-ordered the book in the Audible format.   Fishburn did not disappoint.  While we know what’s coming, in his own authentic voce he owns the storytelling.

We witness Malcom’s beginnings, we are sadden by the death of his father that led to the downward spiral  and eventual separation of the family.  We travel with him to Detroit, Boston, and Harlem.  We relive the Civil Rights struggle.. and we feel the finality of his self-predicted end.

When I was done with listening, I thought what would have happened if Malcom had lived ? Would we be the same?  Would there be any difference in the society we live…  especially in this time of global socio-economic crisis.

The Lawrence Fishburn narrated version of The Autobiography of Malcolm X is well worth the reading of an American story by a great storyteller.

I had just finished reading the new book. “Caste” and was discussing it at a wedding reception.  As usual I canvased for any good books to add to my reading list and “Madame President” was suggested. 

The story starts with the only colonization attempt of the US in Africa, Libera.  The author claims her roots and attempts to herald the history, challenges, and successes of a war torn country.  There are passages that made me cringe and there were passages that made me almost cry.  However the continued strength and will of the women of Libera kept me engaged from cover to cover.

This is not an easy book to read — but the Audible version with the orator lapsing in and out of Liberian English was helpful in understanding the code-switching that was often done by Madame President.  I do think the author biased in her storytelling of Madame President, anyone who has supported the war criminal Charles Taylor must have a few skeletons in the closet.  However, the book delivers on a factual representation of the country up until the Ebola crisis.  A true case study in African leadership.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

The Naked Truth about Bullies PART 2

by Athan Gadanidis
Community//

5 Things I Learned From Malcolm X

by Lennox Kimtai
Wisdom//

I Am Not Your Negro

by Felicia Horowitz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.