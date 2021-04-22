Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Two Mothers, Two Stories

Written By: Lois Letchford and Raja Marhaba

Email: [email protected]

https://www.loisletchford.com/

Twitter: @LetchfordLois

Facebook: Lois Letchford: Literacy Problem Solver

We met online, as many people do. As mothers, we shared a history of children who struggled with learning to read, battles with school bureaucracies, and the consequent lasting impact. We didn’t choose the emotional roller coaster ride or wish to see it repeated… but here we are, bonding through traumatic experiences. 

Mt. Everest sits at the top of the world, the pinnacle for any mountaineer. Rarely do non- climbers attempt to climb this peak without considerable training and high-altitude experience.

Yet, as parents of children who struggle with learning to read, we are thrown into such journeys, starting at base camp in a blizzard, unaware of the perilous steps ahead and unprepared for the hazardous journey. 

In 1994, my six-year-old son Nicholas failed first grade. An evaluation on the Weschler IQ test resulted in a stark assessment. 

 “Your son can read ten words,” the diagnostician stated, “has no strengths, and a below-average IQ.” I felt the oxygen sucked out of me, just as the Everest-ian climb began. Under-resourced, blinded, and with no obvious trail ahead, this judgment was an enormous blow.

Nicholas’s infancy was plagued by ear infections. I was unaware of their life-long impact. I noted his slowness with speech and language, and I needed his full attention for him to follow directions. But he was an expert in doing puzzles. 

Trouble began on day six of first grade. Nicholas was reticent to go to school, bit his fingernails to the quick, and daily wet his pants. 

“Oh, Lois,” Nicholas’ teacher began, “Nicholas is so far behind; I don’t know how I will teach him! He struggles to follow the simplest instructions and stares into space most of the day. I don’t know what I can do for him.”

Throughout the year, I noticed his lack of progress and thus my concern increased, but what can a mother do? Nicholas was exhausted after a full day of surviving school.

Panic consumed me. My journey was transformed by a change in the weather on my ‘Everest.’ For six short months, I home-schooled Nicholas. This fortuitous time changed his life trajectory and indeed my own. Beginning with books titled “Success for All.” Which turned out to be abject failures as Nicholas appeared to have no recall of sounds, letters, or words. 

Facing a white-out of opportunities, I opted for writing poems. The transformation was dramatic. I read and Nicholas listened. We laughed, found rhyming words, and illustrated the poem. I wrote another, then another. Nicholas’ changed as I saw him start to scale the beginning slopes of reading, millimeter by millimeter. My mind was consumed by writing, refining, and re-writing each poem. A pen and paper were always on hand, so I could capture every thought, every idea to aid Nicholas’ learning. 

I became a reading specialist, teaching children who had failed to read through standardized reading programs. 

The pain, the constant panic, and an overwhelming sense of “What else do I have to do?” never really left me. 

Raja faced a different experience. She, too, felt as if she were at base camp, searching for answers for her sons whose behaviors were described as extreme—disruptive, withdrawn, or non-compliant. Their non-compliance, unacceptable actions, and compensatory literacy performances hid their true struggles. 

During Jonathan’s kindergarten years, his behavior caused concern. Raja received daily phone calls from the private school he attended, describing her son’s terrible behavior. Concern mounted. Initially, Raja felt she was to blame as she had failed to discipline her son appropriately. Jonathan was just a “bad” kid.  

By the age of five, his behavior rapidly deteriorated. He refused to go into the classroom. Once inside, he hid under the teacher’s desk. 

At Jonathan’s kindergarten, the classroom teacher approached Raja. 

“Raja,” she began. “Jonathan’s behavior is limiting his learning. He needs to be tested for special education. I suggest enrolling him in the public school.” 

“Look at all the things he can do,” Raja thought. “His comprehension appeared years ahead of his peers, his conversation intelligent. He was more mature and understood grown-ups better than his friends.” 

The teacher continued, “You are your son’s best advocate. You know him better than anyone.”

Her words stuck. They were the best advice Raja ever received and put her on her “Everest” journey.

Raja’s second son Omar Jr. survived as ‘average’ in elementary school until the fourth grade. Then her journey became one of scaling K2 doubling in magnitude.

Testing revealed a twice-exceptional, highly-gifted, yet learning-disabled child. 

Transferring schools.  Engaging Attorneys, implementing 504 plans, attending, recording, and transcribing IEP meetings were followed by more attorneys, bullying, and lack of due process that ended in a Ninth Circuit Federal Court lawsuit. 

Visits to the School Psychologists, testing, tutoring, and advocacy costing hundreds of thousands of dollars led to constant panic culminating in a ruined marriage and financially and emotionally stressed. By now Raja’s documentation was as high as Mt Everest, but instead of reaching for heaven, she went through a ‘personal hell.’

Finally, Raja set up The Jonathan Foundation for Children With Learning Disabilities. Her goal was to help other parents who faced similar complex journeys navigating the education mountain with glacial-like responses and numerous crevice-like traps for novices, one after another. 

Although Raja and I have faced different routes on our separate Everest journeys. We share the constant pain, the continuous problem-solving, and the all-consuming passion for changing the world. No other person in the world should have to repeat these journeys. 

There are human and financial costs for every family member. Often marriages are under strain or fall apart. Businesses still have to be run or work completed as the family attempts to deal with children who simply do not fit “normal.”

Yet, we are two moms working to show that we can and must teach children to read. These are our stories.

    Raja Marhaba, Founder at The Jonathan Foundation for Children With Learning Disabilities

    Raja B. Marhaba is the Founder and President of The Jonathan Foundation for Children with Learning Disabilities, Inc.  The motivation for establishing The Jonathan Foundation was driven by her personal struggles with having two children with disabilities and the multiple battles she endured to obtain appropriate special education and related services from their school district over a period of eight years.  The result: eight due process complaint filings, including a hearing; an appeal to the Federal Ninth Circuit District Court; as well as periods of extreme financial hardship from the cost of paying for private assessments, specialized interventions, and placements, retaining legal representation, and witness fees.  Thus, Raja envisioned The Jonathan Foundation to be the vehicle she would use to assist families, like her own, in dealing with a "broken" special education system, "one child at a time".

    Since its inception in 2001, The Jonathan Foundation has provided families of children and adolescents with various types of disabilities with information, resources, referrals, and direct advocacy services by Raja in both special education and regional center matters.  Moreover, Raja has developed a strong relationship with Children of the Night, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing children from prostitution and continues to volunteer her professional advocacy services to children and teens served by the organization's programs.  Driven by her personal experience and the outcomes of some of the cases in which she had been involved, Raja decided to launch the "Assessment Scholarship Program" in 2014 to lessen the financial burden families are faced with when obtaining private evaluations.

    In addition to her involvement in The Jonathan Foundation, Raja is not only a licensed realtor, but also the co-owner of Martec Construction, Inc., which she runs with her Partner, Omar.  She and Omar have operated Martec Construction for over twenty years.  Due to her work in the company, Martec Construction has been recognized as a woman-owned business since 2003.

    Raja's educational background includes possessing an Associate of Applied Science degree from Borough of Manhattan Community College in Business Administration.  She also holds a certification in Paralegal Studies with a Concentration in Litigation and Corporations from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she also successfully completed the Management Development for Entrepreneurs (MDE) Program.  Raja was selected and successfully completed the first cohort of the federally-funded Special Education Advocate Training (SEAT) Program in 2006. After her completion of the SEAT Program, she was selected to be a member of the Education Panel & Committee for the Juvenile Division of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which is comprised of special education attorneys and advocates, who are court-appointed to represent the educational needs of children involved in the foster care and probation systems.

    Raja continues to hold active memberships and certifications with the National Association of Women Business Owners, National Women’s Business Enterprise and Women-Owned Small Businesses.  Additionally, she has earned several awards as a result of her more than twenty years of success with Martec Construction and, later, The Jonathan Foundation, including being one of several women recognized with the Enterprising Women of the Year Award in February 2016, and is also one of nine extraordinary women whom have been award the 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Award.

    Raja has two children Omar Jr. and Jonathan

     

