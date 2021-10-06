Two Important Humane Leadership Tactics

Being a humane-oriented leader means being a supportive and considerate manager, as well as compassionate, modest, and

Covid has had a disruptive effect on leadership: the old model of organizations which is based on control is slowly being replaced by a new type of a leader, i.e. one that recognizes the value of a truly loyal and motivated team.

As lots of teams were forced to work from home, control is no longer an option. Only strong humane-oriented teams have successfully survived months and years of lock-downs.

Here are two important steps to becoming a humane leader:

1. Create an employee advocacy program

Social employee advocacy is an opportunity knocking twice on the same door. By implementing it successfully you can create excitement at the workplace, provide opportunities for your employees to work together, positively impact brand identity on social media, build invaluable relationships with current and potential consumers, and super-charge your reach on social media.

If you’re 1,000 employees strong, and we assume that each of them has 1,000 followers on social (across all platforms), by encouraging them to share brand content, you could have (1000*1000=1,000,000) a million views’ visibility on social media.

Use an employee advocacy platform with gamification, something like DrumUp – Employee Advocacy, and you could even generate infectious enthusiasm at the workplace. Getting your business ready for unified communications is a solid step towards building employee loyalty.

2. Invest in social customer care to make good on valuable social capital

A study conducted by Harvard Business school revealed that while 83% of satisfied customers want to refer to products/services, only 29% do.

The difference is because referrals are lazy. Customers’ experiences with you end with their reception of your services. Anything beyond that – be it feedback or recommendations, requires effort from your end.

First, it is vital for you to make your advocates feel at home. Give them a stage, and a voice. You could do that by creating and managing dedicated customer service/communications pages on social platforms. Second, you have to nudge them a little every now and then to share. Initiate conversations, and always respond. Social monitoring tools like Brand24 can help you identify comments that need urgent attention with sentiment analysis.

Prompt and warm replies can result in pleasant surprises for you and your brand.

“Treat people like you know you will see them tomorrow,” like Ted Rubin says. Do that and you’ll build a positive feel around your brand.

As Megaphone Marketing beautifully put it, “with no real end in sight yet and real consumer uncertainty it is absolutely essential that as long as your business is operating that you double down, lean in and truly attempt to innovate. Otherwise, you might be left behind.”

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay