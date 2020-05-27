Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Two a day

Wonder if you took this opportunity to reach out and how would it feel? Check out my pandemic story of how I am reconnecting each day!

From the day the pandemic began, I knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to reconnect with friends, family and colleagues. I am a big connector and this was a chance to take this time and use it wisely. I promised myself I would daily connect with two people by phone. It has been an amazing, rewarding and meaningful. Each day it is a thrill to hear my friend’s surprise at my call, learn all about daily lives, and catch up on news. I have heard stories about families with serious illnesses who have recovered, colleagues who has prospered in love and business, and friends’ laughter. I love this so dearly that I am going to continue it well past the pandemic. I hope everyone has had this chance to reach out and reconnect.

