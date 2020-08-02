Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TWIRL technique: dealing with anxiety and managing stress

Over the years, trying and testing many ways of dealing with stress, following has been incredibly useful – coined as the TWIRL technique.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

T

Think of the moment you are in – not the past nor the future. Look around and identify things that you can see. Note the sounds you are hearing. Pay attention to the smells. Touch what’s around you. Get up and walk – the movement reminds you of the here and the now.

W

Write down, what you are feeling and what’s worrying you. Even if it is a few notes or scribbles. It’s like taking a load off your shoulders and setting it aside.

I

Inhale and exhale deeply. Loudly. 10 Times. Oldest trick in the book but believe me it works.

R

Remember all the things you are grateful for. All the things that you love and make you happy. I keep a collage filled with images that make me happy. It can be anything – people, pets, things, hobbies, places, food, jokes, quotes etc. It’s an instant pick me up.

L

Lie down and sleep, if you are able to and if you are not, take a break, go put your head down and catch a power nap – even for a few minutes. It works wonders for a stressed mind.

All the above should take about 10-15 minutes to complete and can provide relief in a stressed situation.

Taking that time out, you should now be able to go back to your written notes about what was worrying you and see it from a perspective of trying to find a solution.

In the long term, a healthy lifestyle, developing an ability to prioritise, to take a moment before you react and following the TWIRL technique can help eliminate stress from life.

This article first appeared on palaktewary.com

Palak Tewary, Strategy | Operations | Finance | Communications | Social Media Management | Design | Coach | Writer |

Palak Tewary, an Indian-born Londoner, is a management and finance professional, who along with being an ardent writer, is a travel buff, photography and videography enthusiast. She blogs at www.palaktewary.com and is now focusing on writing books, articles, short stories and poetry. Connect with her on YouTube/ Twitter/ Instagram on @palaktewary.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

10 Innovative Ways To Manage Stress In Your Own Way

by Harikrishna Kundariya
Community//

Steps I’ve Taken to Relieve Stress and Improve Sleep

by YouBeThree
Lady Gaga: ( Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images); Michael Phelps (NBC / Getting Images); Adrien Grenier (Noam Galai / Getty Images); Prince Harry (Ben A. Pruchnie / Stringer); Selena Gomez ( Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images); Mandy Moore (Rachel Luna / Stringer); Gabourey Sidibe (Paras Griffin / Stringer); Jonathan Van Ness ( Randy Holmes / Getty Images)
Mental Health//

14 Celebrities on Their Strategies for Boosting Their Mental Health

by Jessica Hicks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.