Twin Authors!

Dyesha and Triesha McCants

Dyesha and Triesha McCants are educators with 17+ years of experience. The ladies are proud graduates of Morgan State University, located in Baltimore, MD, where they received their bachelor’s degrees in Elementary Education. The ladies went on to receive their master’s degrees in Early Literacy from Cambridge College, Mass. They are currently working on their doctorate’s degrees in Educational Leadership at the University of MD Eastern Shore. After graduating from Morgan State Univ., Dyesha and Triesha went on to work in Baltimore City Public Schools for a couple of years, then went to work in Prince George’s County Public Schools where they have been for the past 15 years.

We are pleased to Spotlight

Triesha and Dyesha who founded McCants Squared in 2018 and self-published their first book in the series, The Misadventures of Tarah and Darah: ‘The Switch.’ The Misadventures of Tarah and Darah was created to share their stories and inspire self-confidence and embrace individuality; Also, to put a spotlight on childhood differences and how to cope with them.

They view their twinship as a unique way to get their stories across. That has also inspired them to vlog their experiences through their face book page Triesha and Dyesha Twins Tell All. They were and still are creating their own fun!

Success story

One of our success stories are, us going to and completing college for our bachelor’s and master’s degrees. We were never encouraged to go past high school. We always felt like we were behind our peers when reaching significant milestones in life. We had to learn and realize we were “in the right place at the right time.” Other people’s accomplishments and timelines did not define who we were or should be. God had his own plans for where we were and our next steps in life.

Goal for 2020

Continue to work on Misadventures of Tarah and Darah series and to get our non-profit, Twin Hearts Giving, up and running. Twin Hearts Giving, Inc. was created to provide services for families and youth with a focus on community engagement, youth programs, food and clothing giveaways, academic support, educational programs and life skills.

Social Media and Contact info

Facebook: @Tarah N Darah or @ Triesha and Dyesha Twins Tell All

Twitter: @tarahanddarah

IG: @tarahanddarah

Website: www.tarahanddarah.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 301.399.9326 or 301.399.7686