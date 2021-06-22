21 Lessons for the 21st Century

I

The book was referred to me by a colleague; we came to this book in our search for information on the #future of work… but found so much more.

I expected a stream of futurist text on how the “useless” class in humanity would survive.

What I found was #inspiration and explanation for a much broader slice of global caution and tribute.

Page after page the author shares his knowledge, opinions, and views on 21 related but separate topics.

By the end of the book, one is left with a feeling of hope for peace and tranquility.

I would consider the book a must-read for anyone that wants to wander around thought and #mindfulness.