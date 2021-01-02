“Turning Tables With Conviction And Hard Work Pays Off,” says Shivam Bangwal

As already said and demonstrated, there are no alternate routes for hard work to make progress reaching your goals and living your dreams. That’s what Shivam Bangwal, a 21-year-old energetic youth believes and follows in his life. Born on November 6th, 1999, he has spent his life in the exceptionally lovely landscapes of Srinagar Garhwal, and Uttarakhand. He completed his schooling in Srinagar and pursued his high school studies in Dehradun.

He further went for the Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree in Chandigarh and is presently seeking MCA from the same institute. This young man says he loves to travel and is quite excited about voyaging and touring to new places across the globe.

Additionally, Shivam has a sweet spot for the big names in the Bollywood world, which drove him to work more energetically with various VIPs, government officials, brands, online media executives, etc. He has specialization in releasing the public statement through web development and advancement. He is a mastermind in putting coordinated efforts while disconnecting promotions through hoardings and offering specialized help and security to the records of the celebs.

Through his hard work and aptitude, Shivam has demonstrated to be viable in the advanced market by showcasing his digital marketing abilities. To date, he has recuperated many hacked Facebook and YouTube pages of various artists. In modern time, where most youth in the country is busy messing around and watching films, Shivam invested his energy picking up social media information to polish it for better utilization.

He adds that the web can bring you a ton of money when utilized in the right manner. Stating his qualities and shortcomings, Shivam says that his inventiveness, tolerance, genuineness, and assurance to continue moving forward has become his greatest qualities. Likewise, he says talking in public something he dreads and considers as his shortcoming.

Speaking more about his excursion, Shivam says that his battles in life so far is hardly exciting. However, it is his consistent endeavors to accomplish and reach the goals that made him successful today. Further, he states that “I didn’t have any associations with the top people. So, at the end of the day, I take action by contacting individuals and receiving wonderful feedbacks post my couple of works, in the beginning, has boosted my confidence, and improved my work resulting in achieving distinction in the computerized market.”

Now, Shivam has accomplished about 20 confirmed profiles of his customers like influencers at his side. Moreover, he has made some perpetual clients who assigned him with their web-based media accounts and different administrations.