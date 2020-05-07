Turning Big Ideas into Reality

I was super excited for this first time but second part interview with co-author, Maygen Keller, after initially interviewing her counterpart, Emily Hoff on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast weekly show! This dynamo duo were both a welcomed breath of fresh air to have showcased on the live airwaves with my loyal listeners and the podcast subscribers, particularly given that their newly launched book, Scenic Science of The National Parks, could not have been more appropriately timed. Appropriately timed given that I believe all of us as the collective, would now share a more unified appreciation for the outdoors, and for the beauty of nature as a whole in its entirety. There is always an upside to crisis IF people are receptive to embracing the lessons and the gifts. It is a choice.



One specific observation for which was glaringly apparent to me in the case of both interviews of these two wonderful women, was their mutual respect and admiration they shared and upheld for and of each other. This was a theme; predominantly expressed and consistently underscored throughout the duration of both separate conversations. It is not uncommon for partnerships or collaborations to go south within the realm of business. This unfortunately transpires for either one specific reason or in some cases, for a whole plethora of circumstances, and yet…what was abundantly clear to me, was how deeply this duo loves and appreciates each other as best friends first, and as co-creators second. Well done, ladies!



As an interviewer of my own show, I am exceedingly grateful to my guests for their genuine receptivity to my wanting to extrapolate upon relevant subject matters outside of the main topic, product, or service itself. It makes for a richer, more substantive conversation, and truly garners a greater level of resonance with the listening audience and the podcast subscribers. It is always possible to take any particular subject matter whether it be related to a guest person’s book or niche level of expertise, and break the conversation down in such a way that everyone listening can in fact receive a multitude of personal takeaways, breakthroughs, epiphany or aha type moments or downloads. My purpose and my goal for each conducted interview is to make it a win win scenario for all involved parties. Maygen most definitely rose to the occasion, and she did so by providing and unearthing – many astute insights pertaining to a multitude of concepts – concepts which anyone tuning into could sincerely relate to, identify with and intrinsically appreciate as fellow human beings. These are my favourite types of guests, and become my most memorable of shows!

Maygen’s publisher had graciously gifted me with a copy of this beautiful book prior to the scheduling of our interview. The book was as lush and robust from front to back cover as the subject matter itself. From a marketing and branding perspective alone…this book was an absolute bullseye! The content found between the pages within the confines of this gem of a read…another bullseye! BRAVO! My children and I…LOVE and APPRECIATE this book! Many thanks! I would invite others to also treat themselves to a copy or as a unique gifting idea for friends and family!



Thank you for the generous gift of your time, Maygen! Thank you for positively distracting us from current affairs by taking myself, the radio listeners, and the podcast subscribers on a vividly vibrant journey of the wonders of this world. Thank you for reinvigorating our energies, our imaginations, and our curiosity! Such a lovely interview!



On behalf of both Maygen and myself, we would like to express our wholehearted appreciation to you the #ThriveGlobal Community, for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to thank you for kindly taking the time to listen to the enclosed podcast link of our yummy interview together! Maygen and I also wish to extend to you our invitation to further connect with either or with both us outside of this brilliant forum should you wish to do so. It would be our honour and our privilege to serve you in any additional ways you might deem to be a suitable fit. Until then, I send you my most positive of energies for your continued safety and well being!

WHO IS MAYGEN KELLER?!

Maygen Keller is the Pragmatist in Chief of a spectacular author duo. Her organization, wit, and budgetary skills are constantly being called upon to make Big Ideas into Reality.



Known for her ability to quickly assemble tents, she is also renowned throughout the country for being able to start a campfire in a rainstorm. When working with Emily Hoff, her counterpart, her role also includes Chief Car Organization Architect, Chief Playlist Officer, Lead Harmonizer in Hamilton Sing-Alongs, and #Hashtag Genius.



In other parts of Maygen’s life, she is a creative project manager and salesperson. Maygen resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota.