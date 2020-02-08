Where Is Your Happy Place?

“Out of every goal human beings want to attain, happiness is usually the greatest.”

—Tom Miles

Usually when we talk about our happy place, we refer to a place in our mind—a memory, situation or activity—that brings comfort and peace inside. After an especially difficult day, if you pull up the image in your head, you can feel the warm fuzzes or pleasant feelings that offset stress. Your happy place might be the memory of a beachfront or mountain vista, soaking up some aspect of nature with your main squeeze or taking a nap with your Golden Doddle.

But what if you could turn your workplace, which can be stressful in and of itself, into your happy place? We all face financial and career-related stress at some point, but long-standing research shows that happiness at work reduces stress, raises your energy by 65%, boosts productivity by as much as 31% and builds a high-performing work environment and quality of life for employees. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could kill two birds with one stone and turn a place of potential stress into a a place of wonder? Although it’s possible, new research shows that it’s also a challenge.

What Stands In The Way Of A Happy Workplace?

A study released last September by Mavenlink, found that burnout and pay are the top threats to happiness and retention. Atomik Research, who conducted the survey of 1,002 full-time employees, found that 46% of employees plan to change jobs in 2020 for better pay.

More recently, findings from a Monster survey of 1,000 employees, conducted from November 6-14, 2019, announced this week that, from salary to mental health to workplace equality and inclusiveness, employers and recruiters fail to get on the same page. Fully, 34% of workers between 18 and 73 say heavy workloads and mounting debt negatively impact their happiness and mental health. They were most likely to feel mental and emotional distress at work as a result of a heavy workload (32%), not making enough money to cover bills (28%) and a toxic boss or coworkers (24%). Job stressors and negative mental health at work has serious consequences. Two in five candidates experienced anxiety (41%), one in four experienced depression (24%), and one in ten experienced physical illness (12%) as a result of their jobs. These feelings have an impact on employees’ careers most often by decreasing the quality of their work (17%) and leading them to switch to less stressful jobs (11%).

What Makes A Happy Workplace?

The answer to what makes a happy workplace often depends on who you ask, but many factors play a staring role: an empathic boss, upper management’s caring attitude, a relaxed and productive atmosphere, financial benefits, job security, commitment to excellence and open and honest communication. And this month you can add “opportunity for growth” to the list, according to a new study at Blind. The anonymous professional network recently surveyed more than 10,000 Blind users from December 9-31, 2019, uncovering remarkable insight into the link between employee happiness and growth. Nearly 68% of the workforce was satisfied with the growth opportunities at their current employment and 51% of all employees claimed to be happy at their workplace.

According to Kyum Kim, Blind co-founder, “Overall, Blind found that employees who felt they had significant growth were also the happiest and, as self-reported employee growth declined, so did happiness. Nearly 80% of employees who reported they had significant personal growth also reported they were happy in their current role.“ The survey also identified the top 15 U.S. companies with the happiest employees in ranked order: Netflix, Bloomberg, ServiceNow, Google, Tesla, PayPal, Pinterest, Facebook, Lyft, LinkIn, Spotify,T-Mobile, VMware, Indeed.com and Cisco.

Happiness At Work Is Partly An Inside Job

Ultimately, though, no matter your work circumstances, happiness is an inside job, as evidenced by a new study showing that financial struggles, educational regrets and career confusion may be causing the emergence of the “quarter-life” crisis among younger generations. TheSeniorList recently surveyed nearly 1,000 Americans and discovered that Millennials suffer more and sooner in their lives than previous generations. Their findings included:

44.7% of Millennials and one in three Gen-Xers are currently experiencing a work-related life crisis (40% overall)

Millennials experience a work-related life crisis 13 months into their jobs on average, compared to 15 and 23 months for Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers respectively

Three in four Americans have experienced a work-related life crisis-taking three months to recover on average

46% of people believe their salary is never in their control (women are nearly 14% more likely than men), and 22% never feel in control of career success

Most of the answers to workplace happiness in the Mavenlink study were geared around self-care, wellness and mental health. And there was agreement across all age groups that workplace balance is the most important element of all. So regardless of the outside workplace conditions, perhaps your work resilience is the most important factor to cultivate happiness on the job.

Devise A Happy Workplace Plan

Just because workplace conditions are not conducive to your happiness doesn’t mean you have to become a victim and allow them to determine you mood. Nobody can unmake your happiness without your consent. What stands between you and happiness at work? Perhaps you get swept up in commitments, gossip from disgruntled colleagues or disappointments with compensation or advancement and don’t realize the toll—mental and physical—it takes. You can’t fire your boss, give a badmouthing coworker a pink slip or take over the company and restructure it. But you can be a better manager of your happiness. Here are 10 tips to reboot your happiness when workplace pressures throw obstacles in your way: