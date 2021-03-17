Turn Conversations Into Calls With Cold Outreach

The name of the game with cold outreach is simply to get prospects on the phone.

With this in mind, we’ve quickly realized that it doesn’t matter how we approach our outreach, as long as the end outcome is a stream of calls for our clients.

After a lot of testing, we’ve found that using a conversational approach with prospects is the best way to generate calls.

Rather than opening with an offer pitch and following up with case studies and bump messages, we simply open with a question.

For example,

“Curious, do you have the ability to take on new clients?”

We pair this simple approach with a personalized first line for both LinkedIn and email, and the results have been terrific.

Not only is this approach low-barrier, but it generates a genuine conversation with the prospect.

If they reply “no” to our question, no worries. They aren’t a fit for us, and we move on.

If they reply “yes” that they are able to take on new clients, great.

We follow up by pitching them our offer casually, to the tune of something like “Love to hear it. If you’re interested, would love to hop on a quick call to see how we could be of value to each other’s businesses.”

To put the cherry on top, we will go in manually to their profile and endorse their top 3 skills and like a few of their recent posts.

Chances are, they’ll do some research on us by going through our LinkedIn profile and will see that we are a cold outreach agency. If they choose to book, they’ll be aware of our services rather than going in blind.

Boom. The call is booked, and we relay the prospect over to our sales team to see if they’d be a good fit to work with us if they’re interested.

Try this method out with your cold outreach, get really good at inbox management and turning conversations into calls booked, and watch the calls start pouring in!

If you’re interested in learning more about Omnichannel Cold Outreach and how we can help you on a Pay-Per-Call basis, feel free to visit our website:

www.knowledgex.us