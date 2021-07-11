Tuomas Kotajärvi of Final Void: “You can’t please everyone”

First times when I read criticism on the theater plays that I was in and shows that I played in with my bands felt kind of bad, especially when it was directed at my performance. But experience have taught me not to give them such significance anymore.

Tuomas Kotajärvi is the singer of the Finnish metal band Final Void. Tuomas has taken his lessons of metal on stages and in dark rehearsal rooms in Finland. He has worked in television on both sides of the camera, for example, as a light technician, motorsport commentator and actor.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the city of Tampere, Finland. I was born right in the middle of the 80’s. My family comprised of my two older sisters, mothern father and me.

My father is a former army lieutenant and a marketing executive, and my upbringing was rather strict. My mother worked as a professional model for years. I think it gave some kind of a spark for me to pursue performing arts.

As a kid, I was very interested in sports, especially in ice hockey which I played for years.

My parents divorced when I was twelve. It was a big turning point in my life. I think that was one of the things that drove me to making music and writing lyrics. Otherwise, I spent my childhood summers mostly at our family’s cottage by a lake and winters playing ice hockey with my friends.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think I was a rather introverted kid, and music and writing became very important ways for me to channel that confusion and difficult feelings at a young age.

I joined my first band when I was 16. At that time, I was studying automation technology in Tampere ,and my classmate told me that he needed a bassist and asked me to join his band. Up until then, I hadn’t even touched a bass before but I said yes. My father agreed to buy me a bass guitar, but he told me that: “you are not going to play that for long”. I was very determined to prove him wrong.

A couple years later, I formed my second band with my close friends including my current bandmate Eino Roihuvuo. It was the first band I sang in because everyone else refused to. It was very hard at first, but I was committed to learn.

After graduation, I did work as a technician in some companies but I wanted something more. When I saw friend of mine acting in a theater school, I had to apply to the same school, and I got in.

It really changed my life and gave me so many tools as an artist. Around those times, we formed the predecessor of Final void called Rainy season in which Eino Roihuvuo, Janne Puranen and I came together.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

To me, the most important story happened just over a year ago when we were finally able to begin filming our first music video.

The project had been tossed around for almost a year and a half. It went through a lot of changes in the script and casting. It was so important to me because finally I was able to combine two of my passions: filmmaking and music.

I was pulling almost all the strings and decided to act as the director, gaffer, “DOF” and performer. It offered some challenges, I can tell you that.

The actual shooting took place at our own rehearsal space that we turned into a studio with canvases, lights, and plenty of smoke.

I whipped the guys through a 15-hour day even though they almost fainted at some point.

In the end, Toni Hangasmäki did a good job editing the video. The project was very special to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if this is a mistake, but years ago when I was a singer in the hard rock band Rainy season we took a weird gig on a farm in the middle of a forest.

Our bassist knew this guy who was organising an underground festival on his farm. Of course, we were interested because we were desperate for gigs.

We knew pretty much nothing about this “Teisko fest” but we got a small indication of the genre when our bassist Janne, who was already on the farm and was also playing in another band that night, called Eino and me to bring him blood. I was a bit confused but just asked what blood and how much. Two litres of pig blood was the answer.

When we arrived on the scene, we gave Janne his blood and went to check the barn where we were supposed to play in. There were a lot of black metal and death metal people around and I really didn’t feel fitting in. A guy from a band that was playing after us asked if he could hang their props on the stage and leave them there for the duration of our show. I said that sure he could.

The band before us had a big audience, but when we came on the stage and started playing, the whole crowd disappeared in the middle of the first song. I was rather pissed off, but when I turned around and saw the huge cross upside down behind me, all I could do was laugh and go get a beer. We played our whole set of hard rock to an empty barn.

From that, I have learned to do a bit of research on the venue before the show to avoid surprises.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are working on new material with Final Void. At the moment, I can’t tell any release dates but very interesting stuff is starting to take shape.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I think that in this line of work you have to accept the fact that you are going to fail at some point. Again and again. Everything you do is not going to be a masterpiece but everything you do is still important to your own development as an artist.

There is going to be a lot of criticism.

It usually takes a long time and a lot of effort to find your own style and voice as an artist. You just have to stay motivated and find the kind of projects that seem interesting to you.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1. I think that the only way to have an accurate representation of the society in art in general is to have creators from many backgrounds working together.

That way we can create works that speak to everyone. When everybody has a voice, we are able to bring up points that otherwise would have stayed unknown.

2. It is great that now everyone can find exactly the kind of content that they like to watch. Film and television productions have gone through a big revolution during the past decade thanks to Youtube and many other platforms.

3. I love to watch films and shows from around the world. It has been an important way to learn about other cultures and languages. For example, I have learned a lot of Spanish by watching Casa de papel.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You can’t please everyone.

First times when I read criticism on the theater plays that I was in and shows that I played in with my bands felt kind of bad, especially when it was directed at my performance. But experience have taught me not to give them such significance anymore.

2. Work hard for your dream but keep your feet on the ground.

I think I was a kind of an idiot when I was younger. I worked on many projects at the same time, and I lost the clear sight of my personal life when all I did was work all the time.

3. If your project doesn’t work, don’t take it to your heart but try to find a new angle of approach and keep creating.

If your first single, EP or album isn’t an instant hit, just make another one. I have found it interesting to listen feedback on my work and reflect on it but you shouldn’t change yourself or core ideology when it comes to your work. Just home in on with your own style.

4. Sometimes you hit a block and don’t seem to be able to create anything. Just take a walk and come back later. But be sure to come back.

For example, when I was writing lyrics for Final Void’s second album, I had the privilege of taking three months off of work and I could just focus on writing. I decided that I would write at least one page every day. From that large amount of text, I was able to find themes and lyrics for the whole album.

5. Network, network, network. You need people around you.

Of course, there are always solo projects, but when you really want to create larger projects, you need to be able to let go of some of the strings in your hands and delegate. When you work with others, you can even learn new things and get new perspectives.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In the entertainment industry, it seems to be important to be everywhere and post about yourself on every platform to stay relevant. Your livelihood depends on the relevance of your face.

At some point, you have to learn to say no. I went through a burnout in my mid-twenties because I just took all the projects and work that I was able to get my hands on. It took me a few years to get things in order and to start feeling great again. I still have many irons in the fire but I do my best to find time for myself and my family.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have always wanted work on school anti-bullying project because I was bullied as a kid for my dyslexia and weight. I would encourage young kids with similar problems to understand that if we work hard and constantly, life goes on and you will find your passion and path if you just don’t quit trying. When you’re a kid, those things can seem so unfathomable and overwhelming. My father taught me that it is important to have passion for something. It doesn’t matter if it is music, theater, bird watching, stamp collecting or car repairing. Just stand behind what you love to do.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have helped me along the way but, of course, I have to choose my mother. She always believed in me when I was younger and trusted my instinct to head towards a rather artistic path.

I always remember how she used to kick me out of the bed early on Saturday mornings to go to bass lessons. I think I was a bit lazy back then.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” -Steve Jobs.

That ideology resonates through my life. I want to live my life on my own terms.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I know it’s a bit far-fetched, but Keanu Reeves might be the coolest person to walk on this Earth.

