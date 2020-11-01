Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tuned In?: 5 Tips for Starting the Podcast You Always Dreamed Of

The important steps you need to take when starting your own podcast.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One thing is for sure about 2020, this has been a year for the books. The pandemic pushed us to not only be extra precautious in terms of health, but to assess other areas of our life. Before quarantine was enforced around the U.S., many Americans were living a non-stop lifestyle filled with hectic schedules. However, #stayathome forced us to take a breather and think about life in general. Unfortunately, COVID-19 had a horrible affect on the U.S. economy and led to massive layoffs throughout the country. 

According the Bureau of Labor Statistcs, the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% in April 2020, making it the highest recorded rate in the history of the data. However, whether you were laid off or simply looking for a career switch, staying at home may have helped you sort out your next career move. With an increased digital presence among users during quarantine, many people tapped into their creative side by using talents and interests to generate an income. 

Podcasts are a great example of using your interests and talents to create a platform that can not only entertain or help others, but you money. If that isn’t convincing enough, a recent survey estimates that a whopping 42 million Americans over the age of 12 listen to podcasts on a weekly basis. Also, how people make money podcasting is changing for the better since revenue from podcasting has more than tripled since 2015 rising to an estimated $220 million in 2017. 

If you have ever thought about becoming a media influencer or personality, or just simply love podcasts, here are a few tips for jumpstarting your own platform. 

Find Your Passion 

First thing’s first, you must identify your passion and interest. This will be easier for some more than others. You may have multiple interests and want to combine them, or you may have one interest but want to expand it. For example, the My Favorite Murder hosts, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, were comedy writers who had a genuine passion for true crime. They have now built a hit podcast that feautres a comedic delivery of true crime stories, which combines two of their biggest interests. 

Create Your Brand 

Creating your brand will consist of tasks such as picking a name for your podcast, designing your logo, picking theme music, etc. These things will come together and create a distinct voice for your brand. It will be the first introduction into who you are what your podcast is about. 

With that being said, this a very important process to the jumpstart of your podcast. It will play a vital role in the success or failure of your platform. 

Buy Your Equipment 

The two biggest things you need to start a podcast are a computer and a microphone. However, there are a few more items, that are highly suggested to increase the quality of your podcast. This includes a USB microphone, a mic stand, and headphones, which will all help increase the sound quality. 

It is suggested to use a USB microphone because the mic on your computer doesn’t have the same quality. Furthermore use a mic stand to keep the mic in a  steady position while you’re recording. 

Also, using headphones will help you correct mistakes while your recording because you’ll be able to hear yourself talking. It may sounds a little weird at first, but you’ gete used to it. 

Set Your Schedule 

Decide the length of your podcast episodes, and which days you want your podcast to air. Do you want to create a daily podcast, weekly podcast, or twice weekly. For example, you may choose a standard 30 minute podcast length for your episodes, and you’ll air on Mondays at 5:00 p.m. 

This may take a little research, based on your niche or topic. Maybe a lifestyle/dating podcast does better when airing on the weekend in the evening part of the day. Look into what your audience will generally prefer. 

Be Consistent 

When you get everything set up, be consistent. This may sounds cliche, but consistency is everything! To successfully build your audience, you will need to start and continue strong. Provide your audience with the content they crave on a consistent basis, so your fanbase stays tuned in. 

    Emma Britton, Business and Lifestyle Writer

    I'm a business and lifestyle writer who loves horror movies, small dogs, and unashamedly, avocado toast.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Have a unique idea.” With Jason Hartman & Nick Turner

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    “Take a break.” with Jason Hartman and Dave Newmark

    by Jason Hartman
    TEK IMAGE/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    A Female Entrepreneur’s Advice for Women Looking to Start Their Own Business

    by Angie Stocklin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.