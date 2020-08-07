Tunde Ojo Looks at Running His Own Business and Balancing Success

Tunde Ojo is a solicitor managing his own firm, GMSL Legal Services, in the UK. Tunde started GMSL Legal Services 11 years ago. GMSL Legal Services handles a variety of legal matters, including public and environmental matters, employment, immigration, contracts, commercial, family law, as well as mixed civil and criminal matters.

Before becoming an attorney, Tunde had studied Environmental Biotechnology at King’s College London and worked in environmental consulting. His environmental consulting work ultimately inspired him to get into the legal profession to make a larger impact after he participated in a research initiative as a visiting scholar at the Ben-Gurion university of the Negev in Israel. This gave him valuable experience in legal research and in identifying and analyzing legislation designed to address climate change. To prepare for the legal profession, Tunde then went on to study at the University of Westminster in London, Bristol Law School at the University of the West of England, and at the University of Cambridge.

Tunde Ojo has also served as a lecturer and visiting lecturer for several colleges in the areas of law and science. He is the author of several published articles. His most recent articles discuss environmental law and regulation of contaminated land and anaerobic degradation of pollutants in soil.

www.tunde-ojo.com

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I am a decisive, independent-minded person and I knew that I wanted to start my own firm when I began studying law. I worked as a freelance clerk to gain some experience early on and then I started my firm, GMSL Legal Services. I really like the challenges that come with managing my own firm and having my own clients.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The variety of new challenges.

I love that there are new challenges all the time. I handle a variety of legal matters for my clients, including public and environmental matters, employment, immigration, contracts, commercial, family law, as well as mixed civil and criminal matters. There are always new things to learn, and I also get to be creative in coming up with solutions for my clients.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

In my typical day, the most important thing I do is communicating with my clients and other attorneys with whom I work. I also handle filing documents for clients and researching the law that is relevant to the problems and concerns of my clients. There is a lot of email and phone communication, as well as Zoom meetings.

What keeps you motivated?

I have a passion for the legal profession that keeps me motivated. I love the challenge of helping to solve problems for my clients and the good relationships I have with them. It is just so rewarding to be able to help clients through difficulties.

How do you motivate others?

I try to always lead by example and motivate others by doing a good job myself. I demonstrate to others how passionate I am by working hard and always doing my best.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

My firm has been around for 11 years. There have been ups and downs, but overall, the growth has been steady. I continue to acquire more clients through word of mouth. I am proud that my clients have been pleased with my work and are willing to recommend me to others.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I am very inspired by a sense of justice. I want to fight for others when they have been wronged and do all that I can to make things right.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela have been role models for me. They are both people who have overcome significant challenges and have gone on to become important leaders in their countries. I am inspired by how they were able to impact the lives of so many through their leadership.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I have a great passion for my work in the legal profession, but I also love to travel and spend time with my children.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I try to always lead by example. I work hard and try to provide good results for my clients. I always practice what I preach and live out my values, especially in my drive to make sure there is justice for my clients. I try to inspire others by doing good.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

If you want to become a lawyer, you must have a passion for the profession. You should be dedicated to it. You should be motivated to stay on top of legal issues and to do your best for your clients.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

Managing my own firm has been a lot of responsibility and has provided many challenges. I am proud that I have been able to maintain it and take good care of my clients.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

I always remember the advice to do my best and to always try harder. I do not give up when things become challenging. I actually enjoy the challenges.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

My biggest accomplishment has been qualifying as a lawyer and then being able to run my own firm.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Always follow your heart and try to do your very best.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

Don’t depend on others too much or put too much trust in others. Being independent helps you to be stronger.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I love to go out and meet with friends. I love to be with people. Going to the cinema is fun. I also love to travel.

What trends in your industry excite you?

I think it is exciting that more people are working remotely. Of course, it is happening because of the pandemic, but I think it is good that it is becoming more common because it helps people that need flexibility.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I see us growing, moving forward, and expanding. It will make me happy to be able to help even more clients with their legal problems.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

I have been very proud of myself whenever I have won a case in court for a client.