Tuition for the school of hard knocks is expensive. Don’t go!

A diploma from "University of Hard Knocks"

By

A diploma from “University of Hard Knocks”

I’ll admit it. I spent a lot of years doing the wrong things and driving down the wrong roads.

Forever the optimist entrepreneur, I hit the biggest of potholes.

You know, poor planning (aka. none), mistaken business investments, bad partners, terrible hires, dumb marketing attempts, shiny objects, chasing “my precious”, missed opportunities…all the big ones!

I learned something every time, but it always seemed that as soon as I found success in one place, I quickly stepped in another pile of “you-know-what”.

Learning from the “University of Hard Knocks” is one way to do it, but boy was it tough and extremely expensive. While we all have paid out tuition and taken our courses, it is not an “institution” I recommend returning to.

You see I knew I could do everything myself. I actually believed that if I wanted things done right and quickly, that I should be the one to do them. Why wait around for others, or to learn or train? Why spend money on this when you can just give it a shot and see what happens? Done is better than perfect, right?

I’ll tell you why.

When I made my mistakes, it took me a lot of time to figure out I was headed down the wrong path. The effort distracted me from moving more important things forward and cost me a ton of time and tens of thousands of dollars! It took years to fix this, but once I did I never turned back. I learned more and succeeded quickly.

Here’s what I learned:

Everything that has ever been done well follows some very basic principles and, outside of your unique thing, it has all been done before.

The awesome part is that you’ll find it in books and the wisdom of mentors and coaches.

The best coaches collapse time for you.

Once I found the right ones, I did exactly what they said to do. I added my own twist and voila, success! Not only success, but repeatable, predictable success.

This past year, I wrote down every secret, tip and tactic that I learned, was told, invented myself, or was coached to do. I built a three volume book, for entrepreneurs like you, that shares the knowledge you need to succeed. Start your Grow Get Give Life today.

Be the first to get a signed copy. We’re giving $2 for every book sold to children’s charities.

Mike Skrypnek, Entrepreneur coach, five time author and international speaker at Grow Get Give Coaching

PROVEN SUCCESS

 

​Mike is an accomplished five time author and recognized as Canada’s leading authority and business coach for entrepreneurial and personal GROWTH, showing people how to GET freedom for their lives and families and helping families GIVE back to their community and causes that matter most to them.

He has delivered motivating presentations, and shared his GROW, GET, GIVE philosophy with thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, advisors, charities and the millionaire businessperson next door.

 

IMPACT MINDSET

 

For his own BIG IMPACT he helped guide entrepreneurs and affluent families redirect $12.5 million in Big Impact Giving to charitable causes since 2012 and knows entrepreneurs will help grow this to over $100 million in the next decade.

 

GENEROUS WISDOM

 

Mike understands how to differentiate and succeed. He has shared his insights and knowledge of sales and marketing with hundreds of passionate entrepreneurs to gain top of mind positioning with their prospective customers and GROW their own unique business. Mike can teach anyone how to manage their time and their talent better to GET more freedom to enjoy their lives and their family.

 

Life without passion and purpose is a life wasted.

His new book, Entrepreneur Secrets to a Grow Get Give Life, is the perfect guide to show you how to GROW your business, GET more freedom and GIVE back for big impact personally and through your business.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

