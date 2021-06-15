Tuesday’s Loving Embrace: Natalie Cole #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth360

Everyone is searching for love. Many people spend their whole lives looking for love. Then, there are those, who simply settle for what they have found. Regardless of the timing, everyone has a love, that was made for them. There is that complementary Spirit, who gives you the reason, for why you were sent on this Earth. Together, the two of you were crafted and created by the Most High to partake on that sacred journey, together! Whether that journey is meant to bring healing to others, or to spread love throughout the world, there is a reason for two people of an authentic lover story to have been brought, together!

After having maneuvered throughout life, for so very long, one understands the frustrations of love’s finding! There is the numerous heartbreaks, disappointments, and angers in one’s journey to find, the love of one’s life! Some people give up on love. And then, there are others, who actively live their lives hoping that the right one will finally come, their way! So, they just keep on, living!

One of the joyful adventures of love’s anticipation is how it encourages us to blossom and bloom, when we are by ourselves. That’s it, isn’t? They say that love often comes when we are not actively seeking it. From the feminine persuasion, this is so very true! You will hear those stories of love finding women, who were not actively seeking it. What a treat! Oftentimes, that special person found them at their best selves! Authentic love is attracted to beautiful energies, realness, honesty, truth, and the desire to share with others. Such is the blessed treasure of love, in its authentic form!

You have those other scenarios of love’s heartache. Never to giving up on love, you continue to pray, hope, and dream about those love stories shown on the cinemas (fairytales). And while you navigate through your own journey-creating your happiness and living your life-in the back of your mind, there is that yearning to be loved. Questions enter into your mind, and one begins to ask, “will I ever meet, the One?”

A few months, later. A few years, passet time. Finally! You met, the One! What a sigh of relief? From now on, life is different. Things are better. Happiness is blossoming and blooming. Lastly, your inner glow is radiant for all to see! So, where’s your theme song, Lady? That morning tune, which brightens your day, before you venture off to work, after having ready a few text messages from your new man?

How about the iconic tune, “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)!” And what makes it so everlasting? Perhaps, its based on the reality of that it is truly one of a lifetime love! The reason for why it is everlasting is because this union is, the one! Heaven has truly ordained this union. Furthermore, it happened when it was supposed to happen. It was not forced, and there was no pressure to be taken. Forget about manipulation, or unions for ulterior motives. When a man is the one. Such a union is protected! People are not hurt, and plots are not devised to sabotage others. It’s why, during your single time, it’s imperative to enjoy that time. After all, you are preparing yourself for such a union to take place. That’s it! Being single is actually the preparation stage. So, when the Most High enters in to match you, and your Beloved, to the right points, you will be ready! That’s what it’s all about. Until that time, be prepared to call in such a union. And with such a hit, from one Black American legend, you’ll be in an everlasting love, very soon!

Natalie Cole