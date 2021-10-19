Tuesday’s Loving Demand, In The Re-freshing Of Love: Thai Thanh 🇻🇳

When you understand the very meaning of love, your natural right in deserving to be loved, you do not ask, plead, or beg for it. Not at all. For, you come to comprehend that love is open; as natural as the trees. It seeks to surround those, who are open to it; open and embracing its Universal mystique. Love is open. All the while deserving to be embraced. It spreads throughout the plains, the fields, mountains, hills, and the valleys, below. Love is intertwined into Earth’s domain; circling it, through every particle, which desires and is in need of love. Therefore, when a person has known love for so long, there are no questions regarding if one is deserving of this vast entity. Should a person take it away, it’s only natural for a person to demand it back. Demanding such a live back, without apology. Afterall, one does not apologize for love.

Give me back my love; Give me back my honey

The grandiose of love is akin to honey. Such a metaphor moves one into comprehending the healing elixir; associated with love. For love is a natural healer; an open healer. Like the ancient remedy of honey, it restores wounds and cuts. Unlike honey, love can get old and stale if it’s not properly nourished. And that, my Darlings, is where Earth’s natural remedies enter into the picture. For Earth’s energies continue to re-cycle; all the while restoring and re-freshing those outdated energies. They are polished for, anew.

Trai lai em yeu, khung troi Dai Hoc

Give me back my love, University sky

Con durong Duy Tan cay dai bong mat

Duy Tan Street long shade trees

Buoi chieu khuon vien may troi xanh ngat

In the afternoon, the campus is cloudy and the sky is blue

Vet chan tren durong van chura phai nhat

The footprints on the road have not faded, yet

Trai la em yeu, khung troi mua Ha

Give it back my love, summer sky

It’s amazing how love always leaves its marking tracks. For, there are ways of navigating into a deeper connection with love. A person’s route towards love can be determined by his footprints and the direction that they take. Depending on how long the footprints 👣have been immersed in the sand, one can still view their shaping, and their proximity towards, another. Such is one of the measurements of love. Distance and proximity highlights the passions, which have been immersed in, love. 💘

Ngon den hiu hiu noi buon cu xa

The lamp dims the sadness of residence

Vai giot mua sa hon mem tren ma

A few drops of soft rain, kiss on the cheek

When reflecting more upon the lyrical sensory of this song, isn’t amazing how love is sporadic and scattered throughout every environmental scenario? It’s found in the sunlight, and it’s found in the rain. Interesting enough, when examining the presence of the rain, it becomes synonymous with the washing away of sorrow. Rain and tears are other forms of one’s demand of love. Afterall, it brings in the aura of refreshness. Always remember the recycling of love. A significant part of restoring such energies comes with the component of, cleansing.

One can’t help, but to reflect upon the demands of love when maneuvering through Earth’s gardens. Embracing Earth’s patterns, behaviors, and natural, environmental patterns are subtle forms of demanding love. Embracing the Earth translates into the embracing of, love. There is no escaping of such. One must learn to embrace Earth’s bodily entity, in order that love channels, through. Around. Down. Upside-down. Between. In. Across. The directions are versatile and myriad. They are endless, as such is the way towards, love.

When a person views the significance of love, one does not apologize for demanding that a love taken is immediately, returned. Quickly and without apologies. There are no hesitations in seeking love, while demanding it. For holistic love is meant to be shared and explored. It is meant to be nourished, within oneself. In addition, it is also meant to be nourished and explored, that one may be a light for those truly wishing to know love.

Too often people are hesitant and passive when it comes to being loved. Unfortunately, modesty leads to so many people missing out on, love. Demand it. Require and request. And, like the birds 🐦 in the trees create your own magic, in the comforts of a loving nest.

Thai Thanh