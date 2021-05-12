Tuesday’s Instrumental Reflections: Edwin Leon Chamblee #BlackAmericanHer/History360

There comes a time when you need that moment of solitude. It can be calming. It can be soothing! No doubt , it’s also healing! Words can’t express what you really feel about a situation or heavy moment! Not for the unexplainable. When you have decided to go down another path-one where few people have ever visited-you have a lot of questions. You can begin to doubt yourself. Why am I here? Why did I choose to come this way? We don’t necessarily understand the whys of it all. Our hearts and Spirits simply told us to do it, and so we did. We decided to go! Now, that’s beautiful. It’s an intrinsic atmosphere, and we are meant to navigate down that particular direction.

Certain matters weigh heavily on our hearts. Sometimes, the weight is so extreme, that it’s just to heavy to communicate them. We can feel them. Yes! However, sometimes, we just need a sound, in order to quietly convey how we feel. How does it feel to move through such a sound? Emotionally. Spiritually. How does it feel? Life can make us distraught, on so many different levels. Getting us to ponder, reflect, and wonder. Wandering spiritually about what life lessons we are meant to learn. Nevertheless, should we move into a different perspective and understanding, while we are navigating through, there may be an important lesson worth learning, when we are by ourselves. Music has that level of meditation. This is especially true when it comes to instrumentation.

Imagine a certain Jazz song! Jazz! It is a holistic perfume of Black America’s gardens! The saxophone has a way of mirroring that. Something about the saxophone, when it is played through a sweet melody is moved into a manner of serenity. It permits one to navigate in such a way, that things become part of the emotional wellness, when navigating down a lonesome path. Step-by-step, footprint-by-footprint, pace-by-pace. All of these things are permitted to shine in a manner, which moves through one’s comprehension for why they have decided to take that road, which is less traveled.

In the Jazz song, “Walkin’ Home,” we come to hear imaginations of those lonely walks. What does it mean for mental cleansing? How does that slow walk back to our homes, grant us the stability of rhythm and movement’s timing? Specifically, what level of closure does it permit us to do? Problem–solving. Quiet thinking! So much is happening for that special time, when we are granted access to that world of being by ourselves! So, just imagine a quiet walk home! It’s one happening, after a long, adventurous day! And yet, there are problems to be solved, and meditations to be reflected upon! You hear the song, and it moves you into that path of healing. What do you do?

Well, there is that song! For starters, it permits that meditational flow, that we have been craving. Then, it comes to move through certain pleasures and treasures of healing our emotional decor. That’s the beauty, and wellness factor, for such a song. What are the healing ointments, behind its instrumentation? How does it flow? Just one quiet walk back home, and you will come to, know!

Edwin Leon Chamblee