Tuesday’s Instrumental Reflections: Eddie Haywood #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Summertime! The sun is granted the opportunity to shine her face, even more. When that comes, many of us will feel her excitement, and even her rage. Just imagine how frustrated she must be in getting only one season to showcase her rage! Then again, can you really blame her? Can you blame the amount of energy, attention, and nutrition the Creator has granted the sun, as a gift to the world? Not really! That Vitamin D is everlasting! The sun and Earth’s presence are one of the few living testimonies of their Being a Creator; one, who blesses Heaven’s Divine! Different songs have been written about, summertime! We have heard the vocal texture and ability by those gifted vocalists, who have been blessed enough to convey the sun, in such a manner, deserving of its artistry! And then, we have, the piano! The piano and Jazz, creates a flow, which is holistic and flourishing. It creates the evergrowing flow of something always rising. That’s just how it feels! The keys have a sensory, like no other! And, when they are played, you immediately think of the ripples of water’s eloquent dances.

What the piano is also known for is bringing out the gentle side, in some of the harshest environments, textures, and timbers. Revealing the hidden sensitivities in environments, which had not been traditionally associated, with such! There are secrets, which are revealed, when the piano is performed. Yet, what is so pleasing and auspicious is how natural the secrets, and hidden painting, of any theme is revealed, through the intimacy of the piano! The supposed “secrets” feel so natural. In fact, they really don’t feel like “hidden secrets.” That’s how skilled such a pianist be! Furthermore, it is apparent that only those of a fine ear, along with fellow musicians, are aware of the hidden, musical secrets, which are being revealed! Things have come to establish this form of musical therapy!

Just imagine a particular song, where the nature of summer presents a soft whisper. Forget about the aggravation of the heat! On the contrary, summertime is presenting itself as a more docile and gentle kind of vibe! It feels so generous and a different kind of lullaby! That’s the very nature, and nurture, of its being! However, the atmosphere, simply feels more chill-like, during the summertime. That’s for sure!

Within such a song, one feels the blowing of a tranquil breeze bringing down the hostilities of the heat! At this point, summertime is not so hostile, anymore is it? Such an instrumental wellness of poetry permits us to understand just how the sun can tone down the very hostilities she is known for; permitting herself to make peace with that very atmosphere. It feels like an array of hope and calm, when feeling the gentle breezes of the summertime. Gentle and euphoric, indeed! How does it feel? How does it feel to walk through the very intimacies of summer; while not having to worry about the consequences of her violent temperament? It is a rather tranquil feeling isnt? And with the right song, to match!

Eddie Haywood