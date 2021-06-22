Tuesday Wisdom Of Guidance: Salah Abdel Hay #Egypt

Songs are titled before they are even written. It simply takes the right artist, singer, musician, and mind to coordinate it all together. The right singer has already been matched to the song. The hard part is bringing the balance and harmony to the singing of the song. Such is the challenge.

Again, we are still in the wonders of Egypt. Frankly speaking, we will be here for other times. It’s an ancient land, that so few have come to figure out. Many have spoken about it. Yet, so few have truly figured it out. And that, my Dears, is its mysterious taste. It’s what keeps visitors coming back for more and more.

The thing about land is that it has the power to guide you. Yet, very few people are willing to erase the ego. Way too many enter into Earth’s majesty with attitudes of dominance. Interesting enough, the truly powerful are willing to be guided. They understand that one has to submit to the velvet nature of humility, in order to acquire a certain level of power. The greatest leaders comprehend that.

Back to the musical world we go. Even music has a way of teaching our willingness to be guided-even in the midst of guiding others. When playing an instrument, or singing a song, surrender is key; especially, when have interlink different tools of that musicality.

In the song, “Yahady Al–Ys,” we enter into a style of singing, which inversely matches the name of the song. When listening to the performance, there are certain features alluding to this style of guidance. The performer has an unusual way of reflecting the rhythm. If you would close your eyes, and imagine the storyline, one is likely to sense the efforts of one person pulling (or pushing) another into a different ditection. That’s what can be envisioned. There are bumps, roadblocks, and other barriers, along the way. Nevertheless, the efforts are being made.

There are different methods and modes to guidance. Sometimes, guidance requires a different layer, which has never been taken before. There are moments when guidance mandates that we abruptly move people outside of their comfort zone. Finally, there is the silent (and stilled) method of getting people out of what they are used to, and into what they could be! In the case of “Yahady Al-Ys,” we are examining the former. Just by listening to the song, one could feel the projections of guidance being challenging. However, the aim is to keep moving. One must move through the rough attributes, in order to cross into the other side. It may be rough. It may take time. However, one of the rewards for such a guidance is that it will get you, to the other side.

Salah Abdel Hay