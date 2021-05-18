Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tuesday Treats: Mickey Fields #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Sweet Delicacies Of Dancin' Vibes, With MICKEY FIELDS, and His Performance Of The Song, "Cracker Jack!"

There comes a time when a song is so sweet, that you can taste the very sensory! Just as sweet, and as delicate, as it can truly be. The aura is like a kid at the carnival. And, you know those sweet treats, which can be found at carnivals. You have your cotton candy. And then, you have your Cracker Jacks! Yes, honey. You remember the Cracker Jacks! You could find it at the cinema and definitely at the carnival! Yes, it tasted so good! After all, you had your popcorn decorated with caramel, a hint of salt, and almond nuts to match. It was the perfect snack, to cheer any child, who had a bad case of, the Blues!

Musicians, singers, and performers have that “creative itch!” When you get “the itch,” you have to connect it to something, which is relatable. It can be a brand new suit! It can be a new pair of shoes! Of course, it can be a particular dish, or tasty treat! Whatever inspiration you are likely to gain, rest assured that it comes through being able to implement themes (and traces) of it, within its creative network! And, it can’t be mediocre! By all means, should one design a particular theme into one’s musicality, the listener has to immediately feel it, upon hearing it. That’s real!

So, now we enter into the very theme of Cracker Jack’s. And, truly it is, so sweet! Nevertheless, prior to the final product, we have the preparation process, in itself! Popcorn and its ability to keep on, poppin.’ When you place popcorn on the stove, or fire, you come to realize that it has a beat and rhythmic pattern of its own. Depending on the temperature, time, and pressure for how it is being heated, you can hear different “songs” coming into play!

Another U-turn and we have come to rewind! What do we hear when the sound of Cracker Jacks, is being channeled into a particular song of JazzySoul, and traces of Funky vibes? Well, that depends on the artist. It depends on how we are to interpret a “sweet” song, with the name “Cracker Jacks.” When eating such a sweet treat, some of us may have a different feeling. The taste may have a different, musical hue! Nevertheless, it is a pleasure to taste, indeed!

And so, we come into the very treasure of a musical sweetness! Not only does it sound good, but its auditory taste is unmatched! Jazzy-Soul, with the sprinkles of Funk, are a decor in its own reckoning! Something about it permits us to feel the very foundation of musicality, at the very heart and Soul! Bring in the very sensory of taste, and one is permitted to highlight a level of sweetness, which cannot be found, in any other treat!

So, now we have the song, “Cracker Jack.” Coming from that sweet flavor of Baltimore, and the Black American community, residing there, we are moved to understand one interpretation of sweetness, from a snack, which never gets old! It comes through Soulful vibes! And, it is through, none other than one son of B-more vibes! A talented saxophonist!

Mickey Fields

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mickey_Fields
https://www.baltimorejazz.com/2013/10/mickey-fields-cd-release-oct-27/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cDvpGneci_Q
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2giiVLkZl5kGaBGIBx2mO8

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

