Tuesday Treasures: Sammy Arena

When we think of wallets, and the treasures, within, for most people, the first thing coming into mind is, money! Yes! The credit cards. Debit cards. Cash. After all, that’s the primary reason why we have wallets, isn’t? We use them for housing our valuables. Our livelihood, practically. It all makes sense. Of course we need wallets. They are beneficial to our very existence. They are great for organizational skills. We need them for the management and very use of our personal finances. Nevertheless, they are an asset to how we manage our financial upheavals! So, what is it? What is the problem some would say? Well, the problem is this. Money is not the only thing worth value, in the wallet. Not at all. Let’s dig a little deeper into our wallets!

When it comes to the very safeguarding and keeping of memory, there is the blessed path of preserving imagery. Preserving who we love, and how we are to love them. And yes, preserving their image, matters! What is so beautiful, serene, and mysterious is how we are moved to keep treasures of memory for our loved ones. Whether they are still alive, or have passed on, we continue to treasure their presence. That’s just how it is. As with money, pictures are also necessary gems, which must be stored. For some reason, they remind us that we are never alone. Somehow, our loved ones are always with us; and always will be.

When a simple explanation doesn’t do it, then here comes the music. It’s that one song, which details the reality of why we carry pictures in our wallets. During our good days, and the bad, our photos grant us the opportunity to reflect and meditate! So, what does that mean? Well, it means a lot of things! Should the day not go as planned, we can pull out one of our pictures, and smile! That’s part of the wellness treasure.

Pictures should permit us to smile. Pictures grant us the power and meditative tools, in reflecting on what is most important for our lives. Money can’t replace a family member; no matter how much money we have in the bank. Money does not have the touchy feelings of family members. In a terse amount of words, money cannot provide the happiness, which comes with the love of family members. That’s real! So, what do you do? Which should be valued, more? If you know the true meaning of life, you already know the answer!

Are you ready? Here comes the song! “In My Wallet,” should be love! Yes! There should be love, tenderness, and abundance. For in the wallet, a greater treasure is in store. There are different blessings when we view a picture of a loved one, or those we are in love, with! Yes! There is the blessing of sight, and why we should be healed from the very sight of love!

Lastly, we should ensure that we are more open–minded concerning how we view the value of a wallet. It’s not for its monetary value. Not always. In fact, we are moved to go deeper. Digging a little deeper to see the other treasures, at hand.

Sammy Arena