Tuesday Times Of Love: ❤️ Jabu Khanyile #SouthAfrica

The number 10 has an intriguing meeting. In fact, it comes to solidify and verify different natures of completion. What does it mean to reach completion? What does it mean to have achieved a certain level in one’s journey towards love? 💕 💕 Having met a certain someone, or being able to move towards a certain treasure. What does that look like?

Songs, around the world, are written about love! 💕 Yet, how does it depict in adding Universal counting towards their existence? How does one move through a certain layer of a numerical symbol? Repeating that number on more than one occasion, in order to speak love into the atmosphere. It’s a wonderful treasure, indeed. And, let’s not forget about the spiritual alignment, which interacts with the number, 10! What is it about such a creative number? How does it move and align a person into a balance of completion with another? Enchanting, shall we say so?

Show me the love that you have for me Make believe that your love is true

And, yet again, we have the presence of truth and authenticity, which arises, within the song. What is it about this magic ✨✨✨ of in depth love, which unites a person to their Soulmate; permitting the love to be, complete? What is it about simple requests, which proves to make all the magic seem so, surreal? A simple take on love, and one has managed to move and break through its barriers. Sounds majestic, doesn’t? There is such a beautiful take, when it comes to making a simple request, for the sake of love! Things come to be awakened through love’s comfort and bliss! That’s the beauty of it all.

When a person translates that love 💕❤️ within their Mother Tongue, there is something to be said of it all. Navigating the vibes and Spirit of love through English and one tongue of South African decor, is another personal narrative for the very blessings of love! ❤️ Doesn’t feel grand?

The background vocals are splendid. Again, you hear the feminine dame, and that sacred nourishment for illuminating such delight, among women. How does it feel for a man to truly recognize, that a woman has authentically been created for him? What does that feel like? Well, words do not have to be so complex. In fact, they are very simple. Love can be natural, if people permit it to be!

Listening to this song, by one particular South African legend, there is the hearing of the gentility in a man’s voice, when it comes to, love! ❤️ The tenderness of certain words, and how precious they seem. It feels holistic and jewel-like. In addition, there comes a moment, when that love is granted with the stability, and treasure of simply writing a gentle song about what is happening. Proclaiming to a woman about one’s affections, and making it clear that you want, the real HER! Now, that is a true treasure!

For this South African legend, was the primary voice, from the band, “Bayete.” He came from humble beginnings, when he was forced to leave his education. Music has been implanted in him, through his performance of traditional, miner songs. It was seeded within him. His tongue is of the Zulu origin, which means that it was cultivated and catered to resemble his cultural identity. Musical wings of Jamaica and Black America were implemented in his song, as he performed the genres of Reggae and Soul. And for that, he received treasures of care and nourishment from two, Diasporic groups. Lastly, he was awarded the Kora Award, in 1996 and 2000, for “Best South African Artist.” The Heavenly whispers of love 💕, within the song, “Ten Times Love,” continues to highlight the poetry of recognizing one’s desire to accept love, and project that love 💕 onto another! That person is none other than South African Hero. . .

Jabu Khanyile

