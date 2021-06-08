Tuesday Spiritual Wellness: Yuval Zamir

Awaking in the comforts of a beautiful morning is a splendid thing. For starters, it gives wellness to the very blessings of high praise. Having granted another opportunity, and day, on this Earth is another fascinating blessing! Every day is another chance to thank The Most High for another chance on this Earth. Another opportunity in being able to create, and bestow magnificent wonders!

It has been said before, and it will be said, again! Music is one of the greatest forms of High Praise. Heaven truly understood what it was doing when it created such a magnificent artistry. What is it about a song, how it is composed, and the way in which it radiates throughout the Universe? What’s even more fascinating is that it doesn’t have to be boisterous! It can be met with a certain tenderness, and still be just as magnanimous! That’s just how Heavenly Divine music can be!

Of course, the Most High has significant help. There are angels all around us! Of course, some stay in the Heavens, in order to maintain order, there! Nevertheless, the Most High, angels, and Yashuah Ha Mashiach are working together, as a measure to restore goodness onto Earth! That’s how it is meant to be. Giving praise to Elohim, during the course of the morning-from the very moment of our awakening is a source of gratitude for Divine protection. Furthermore, it serves to restore what has been taken from previous days. So, let’s go there. Let’s go to that morning delight!

A new dawn has come! Arising fresh out of bed, the birds are chirping! Breakfast is being made, and one begins one’s day in prayer. Hallelujah , it has been done! Headed to work, or taking care of whatever responsibilities for the day, we are surrounded with the words of Elohim on our mind because we have called upon that name! Yes, it is a precious name, and it is ever deserving of such recognition! Ever deserving, while bringing forth the very guidance, wisdom, and blessings, for those choosing to believe in that name! My, how enchanting, indeed! When the very Spirit of children comes into play, we are also given an extra treasure. For children are a secret weapon into the very works of Heaven! There are special gifts they have obtained; and are beneficial for the Kingdom of Heaven’s delight!

So, permit us to begin that day, with the very Spirit, and treasure, for high praise! Grant us the fruition and ability to awake with the very notion of praise! Let the Spirit of tenderness and compassion move us through such a blessed sound-in the very name of Elohim!

Yuval Zamir