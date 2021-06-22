Tuesday Reflections: Leila Mourad #Egypt

There are times when performers, musicians, and singers immerse in cultures not of their own. They perform songs, vibes, and dances of another culture. However they perform it, it is almost recognizable. That’s one of the gifts of artists. Musicians, poets, dancers, visual artists, singers, and other creative types grant us with this ever flowing ability to travel. Learning about the different cultures, throughout the performing arts, they bring it into their own language and cultural aesthetics.

Returning to the Golden Age of Egyptian films and music, there are traces of that musical exchange. Yes, there are traces of it in the acting world. For one particular legend of Egyptian soil, there was the blessed treasure of bringing in one musical artistry of a peculiar, cultural persuasion. Needless to say it is the dance form known as tap dancing. Tap dancing is a Black American dance form. Having its origins in the Southern part of the United States, it was birthed, during the rise of ministrel shows (mid-1800’s). Performed in Jazz, Ragtime, and other Black American musical art forms, it grew to extend its presence into the mainstream, US entertainment scene.

Tap dancing is a familiar tune among Black America’s maidens and boy children. Seeing it used, and performed by those outside of the culture can be invigorating, indeed. And, so we return to one iconic scene, regarding a performance in Abgad Hous.

The performance is invigorating, itself. The singing and choral collection of a number of women adds sparkle to the song. Should you be unfamiliar to the plot, and overall meaning of the storyline, rest assured that the content details give you some kind of understanding. Then, there comes the actual tap dancing performance. You can consider tap dancing to be a magic sparkle to the overall film. What must the film be about? What must it all be about?

That’s what’s intriguing about those legendary performers. They permit you the opportunity to become interested in a film, without even knowing its full content. Just one scene piques your interest into the entire film. It takes only one time, and you are hooked. That’s the experience in observing a segment of this film performance, from one legendary Egyptian singer and actress. Needless to say, when it comes to this specific purpose, the feminine has truly conducted her role. That legend is none other than the late. . .

Leila Mourad