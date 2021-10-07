Contributor Log In
Tuesday Poetic Wellness: Martha Lipton 🍏

Poetic Reflections Of The Late MARTHA LIPTON, and Her Performance Of, "Alto Rhapsody [Camtelli]," By Brahms!

Losing the path, astray; finding one’s solitude, while being, away

A lonely space, a subtle taste, the burning of chaotic loss, is an addictive drug too hard to toss

Re-bound on the path of destiny, its holiness lays in waiting for you

Oh, Lost Being, remember, the path once loved by you; Oh Lost Being, remember the path laying comfort to you

Never too late, for time awaits, a bountiful future, celebrating you 🍾

Lost route, lost Soul, lost memory, oh what was stole; the memories are granted further, with agony’s pain, within my Soul

Time is ticking, abundantly; let’s move through everything whole, for the Most High is awaiting you, on the righteous path to make you, whole

Martha Lipton

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/591097519822708538/
https://youtu.be/v9SPdktlbds
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5vGvSJZVr4Ll4BZB0YgG3c

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

