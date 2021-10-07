Tuesday Poetic Wellness: Martha Lipton 🍏

Losing the path, astray; finding one’s solitude, while being, away

A lonely space, a subtle taste, the burning of chaotic loss, is an addictive drug too hard to toss

Re-bound on the path of destiny, its holiness lays in waiting for you

Oh, Lost Being, remember, the path once loved by you; Oh Lost Being, remember the path laying comfort to you

Never too late, for time awaits, a bountiful future, celebrating you 🍾

Lost route, lost Soul, lost memory, oh what was stole; the memories are granted further, with agony’s pain, within my Soul

Time is ticking, abundantly; let’s move through everything whole, for the Most High is awaiting you, on the righteous path to make you, whole

Martha Lipton