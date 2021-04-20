Tuesday Oceans: Toni Fisher

Oceans highlight the greatest of depths and wisdom. In the blessings of their Being, humanity will never get bored. There are always adventures to be explored and more life forms to be found. The oceans will create new and innovative concepts and paintings for us to delve into. That’s just how it will be. There is no excuse for humanity to not experience creativity. Immersing in it. Exploring it! Feeling safe, within it. No excuse at all! The Earth and her waters are so lavish, I doubt humanity has even located a percentage for what is present. There is so much abundance and greatness, for what the Earth has given humanity. Great wonders, indeed!

The musical repertoire from around the world speaks of oceans, rivers, and the fluidity of water’s eloquence. Whatever styles and cultural entities are reflected in water and her landscapes, are in a constant and consistent stage of always reflecting themselves in a different way. There is a wealth of magic, when presenting this level of mystique and passion. Consistently creating in the mystery of oceans invites an ecstasy of healing. Solutions are found in the mastery of questions. There is an even greater wealth of knowledge as it reflects the precious nature of movement and meditation. Such is in connection to the purpose and restoration of humanity.

Of course, you have those artists, who have been able to master the imitation for singing the vocal depths of the ocean. Kindly note that it is not always deep. A singer doesn’t always have to sing in a deep tone, in order to capture the mysteries of the ocean. In fact, knowledge of the ocean requires tapping into one’s imagination. It demands that pushing into the fictional world takes place. A lot of things are required. A son conveying the ocean can be fast-paced. It can be soft and delicate. It can establish an upbeat tempo of hype and excitement. There are so many unique textures when conveying the secret treasures and gems of the ocean.

“How much do I love you?” Isnt it a cherishing idea to know that you can express love through the wealth of nature? It let’s you know that it is an endless love. You don’t need numbers and or measuring cups in order to create an accurate touch. It moves through boundaries and is unstoppable. That’s one of the euphorias of oceans and other bodies of water, that will never be conquered; no matter how much humanity fools themselves into thinking they can. If you want to tell a special someone that you love them, look through the oceans of time. It is a love that is unmeasurable and endless.

How do I love you? I’ll tell you no lie How deep is the ocean? How high is the sky?

When you equate your love to the Earth, you have sustained it, forever. When your love is founded in the naturalness and nurture of the Earth, it will reign forever. For one song, attributed to an endless love, and one dame to match, we have none other than. . .

Toni Fisher