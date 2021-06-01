Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Tom Petty

When love is true, it simply feels, Divine! It feels Heavenly! No doubt about that. Healthy energies bring restoration into the mind, body, and Spirit. Forget about toxicity. Forget about being with someone, for the sake of appearances. When love is true, it is a blessing by the Heavens! And yes! Such is simply, a reality. What does it mean to find fulfillment through a person, in different spheres? Of course, there is the very treasure of, waiting! Yes! As hard as it may be, patience is a virtue! Nevertheless, at the end of the rainbow is a pot of gold! Hmmm. I’ll take that back. At the end of a rainbow, are loads of treasure, that we could imagine. Loads of it! In fact, it’s greater than what we are even used to; what we could ever imagine. Yes! That’s real!

One of the most eloquent tools of love pertains to how Heavenly it truly feels! Have you ever experienced a particular moment-a simple taste-only to experience it again? Oh yes! That feels too good! So good and extremely Divine! Then, it all comes to an end. What do you do? What can you say? How do you feel? Well, you want more. In fact, you want so much more. It is that serene and harmonious! That’s what it feels like! Then, you are told to wait, and wait. That’s the painful and agonizing part. After all, who wants to wait for Heaven’s delight for, so long? Who?

Well, for those hoping to be reconnected to Heaven’s delight, through woman’s comfort-one’s true love-it’s worth it! That’s one of the hidden secrets. It’s one of the hidden blessings, that we see once we have reached the end of, the wait!

What is extremely intrinsic surrounding the waiting period is that it permits us to get ourselves, together! Sure! We got a taste. However, we have some work to do, in order to experience the entire, platter! It’s a necessary experience. Through the waiting process, we develop ourselves more. We grow. We change. Evolving and elevating into greater heights! That’s what its all about. Too often, so many people view waiting as a torture chamber; feeling that it’s a punishment for ourselves. Yet, if we were to ponder (and reflect), just a little more, we would understand that it’s not meant to be. In fact, the strain we are experiencing is a form of discipline. So, the very purpose is to get stronger. Yes! We are in preparation mode, for when that time comes, when the waiting period will be over. Strenuous? Yes. It can be. Just imagine it as weakness leaving the body. After all, the very point is to wait out the waiting game, until we don’t have to wait, anymore!

