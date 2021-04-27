Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Sophie Braslau

Reciting love’s telling is an epic poetry in its own right. There are so many ways of conveying that feeling. In addition, there is a way of moving into higher grounds-Universal tapestries of musical sound-when it comes to navigating love’s vibrancy, in the world of, opera! Telling a person that you love them, requires bravery and skill. Then, there is that period of navigating through certain feelings, in order to convey the right energies, towards that person. What too many people forget to understand is that, love is an art! It mandates that we explore every component of its sensory. Paintings. Dances. Theater. Everything is nurturing and thrilling when capturing love in the chambers of the arts! Now, isn’t love, grand?

The opera has a distinct way, in its Universal telling, and features about love! It conveys it through such a Heavenly twist, that should you close your eyes, you could imagine love, coming into an enchanting fruition. That’s simply how it goes. Just reflect upon the dreams of Universal (Heavenly love), and how it permits us to spread that love, around! When opera singers sing about songs, such as love, how does that create an imaginary spread (and telling) into the Universe? Like the ripples of waters, and oceans, capturing the sands of time, does it move in waves, across the planets and stars? What does that mean to embrace such a treasure, and pleasure, in the field of opera? What does that mean? On a deeper level, how do we envision that?

What is fascinating surrounding the artistry of musicianship is that there are myriad interpretations for such. There are different ways for moving through Universal love, through the opera. Different legends, and the greatest of singers, known to mankind, have had the power to project love’s domain into the Universal stars! The myriad of songs and operas, which have been written, truly invite that! “I Love You, Truly!” 1928! Notice the use of “truly,” within the song! Do you notice just how honesty and truth is connected to love? Do you? Somehow, it has been Universally designed and created for love and honesty, to harmoniously, co-exist! One cannot exist without the other! Somehow, it has been designed in that way! Interesting!

Moving through the operatic scene, certain genres have painted (and crafted) a lighter texture of the genre! That’s what is so beautiful about time! It tailors ourselves to move into different energies; ever exploring what it means to take one particular genre, and observe how it re-shapes (and re-crafts) itself, through time! There an even more nutritious vibe, when going back in time, and hearing those older recordings of the opera genre. How did people move into constructing love, within such a timing? All the while, keeping the honesty, as a centered point. The preciousness of truth, indeed! Moving into that time, in the Big Apple (and Big City), we learned truth’s eloquence, through every coloring of the opera world. Going back into a certain time in NYC, we highlight another angel, who mastered love’s truth-telling, with a delicate touch!

Sophie Braslau