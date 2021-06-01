Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Lonnie Melvin Tellis

When an entertaining vibe is just too good, it’s befitting to stay, and stick around! The energy is just too good, too well-too beautiful! You want to dance. Feeling the enchantment for wellness. Oh, how grand, it must truly feel! The dancing. The music. The festive occassion. The people are simply coming to have a good time! What a joyous occasion! A festive occassion, it must be!

Country music has its particular vibe of feeling good. The fiddles. Banjos. Country singers, at best! Feelin’ so good, wouldn’t you agree? Certain performances are unmatched. You simply get the crowd going. It’s filled with a euphoric vibrancy, which encompasses the spacing. That’s just how it is. Square dancing, and any other dances in the country music scene, happen to make everyone naturally participate-even when a person may feel out of the box. That’s just how it is. Then, you have the vocalist! Oh, what a treasure it may truly be! While country’s instruments keep us dancing, it’s the voice, which keeps the attention, going. Round and round, we go!

You have that certain kind of song. It’s a certain appeal, which moves the audience; all the while reminding them, why they should stay. Reminding them why for generations and beyond, certain names in the realm of Country music continue to live on! That’s what it’s all about!

When you ponder upon songs, which reminds you to “stay a little long,” sometimes you get the feeling of things being a little slow. Then again, there are particular songs, which reminds us why we have to be more open-minded, as it comes to the wellness and treasure of time. “Longer” means that there are extended periods in the overall practice of time. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that the tempo within such a time, has to be “slow.” Sometimes, the upbeat tempo makes those longer times worthwhile, in staying. Yes! That’s truly the gist of it. Without that necessary excitement, long times, can get boring. Furthermore, they can be rather dry and dull. So, the upbeat vibe and tempo has to continue in its tender caress. Of course, the musical caress has to be exciting and lively. That’s simply the way of the tone, the tempo, the rhythm, and the beat. It makes you want to dance, and dance for a long time!

So, returning to the country vibe, we move through such creative tunes. Yes! The level of serenity comes once you hit the dance floor. Should you be surrounded by fellow guests, looking to have a good time, that’s all good, too! Just as swell and dandy as one might be! Should one decide not to dance, there is also the power of simply clapping and stomping one’s feet. That too, brings a level of vivacity to a wellness beat! Keeping everything just as long and entertaining. And yes, Darling! You’ll want to stay a little longer, for more!

Mel Tillis