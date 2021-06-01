Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Jim Morrison

Every morning, as we awake, there is an auspicious component of nature to be assessed. It is a yellow-colored jewel, which illuminates the sky. It’s the symbol that compels us to experience one of the many treasures from the Divine. We are granted such a jewel every single, morning. For it grants us that needed serenity; prior to the heavy tasks of our day! Yes. It’s needed. Whether we have our morning tea or morning coffee, in hand, such an awakening is a necessity for a successful venture into the tasks, at hand.

Why is such a ritual intriguing? Well, it’s because of how it reminds us of what true living is all about. What is it really about? Is it mainly running off to a job to make ends meet? Is it about heading to the office like a programmed machine, without truly taking time to appreciate the wellness of nature? OR could it be another reason? A more humane one? Shall we delve deeper into the latter? Let’s go for it!

Waking up in the early morning dawn, to await for the sun, is one of the most beautiful and holistic experiences we may ever have. It’s a sign of praise and gratitude. Giving thanks to the Creator for another day! Giving high praise! Oh yes! Hallelujah! The very rising of the sun is a form of poetry, and musical artistry. It is a unique painting. Furthermore, it moves in bringing relaxation to our minds, bodies, and Souls! A quiet reflection is at work. How majestic is that! Let’s ponder on it, for a moment. Every morning, the Most High, through the majesty of the Universe, has granted us with an intrinsic opportunity to be still! Being still in every sense of the terms! Yes, the level of serenity is that true. Oh, how precious! Oh, how harmonious, it feels! There are numerous treasures, to behold!

When we are waiting for the sun, a hidden secret for that day us to be revealed. For one, it’s about our own journey throughout the day. Whether we are waiting for the sun while being with others, or by ourselves, let it be clear that we are moving into another layer of awakening! Each and every day, we are discovering another layer of our unique persona-our personhood! Every morning, a layer is being revealed! That’s just how it is!

One of the most enchanting treasures of waiting for the sun is the speed. It’s slow (and vibrant) nature permits us to soak it all in. We gain another opportunity of slowing down to take our time! It means we are granted the chance to soak it all in. Yes. We are given that blessing. We observe, and feel, every blessed factor of navigating from darkness to light. Each and every time it’s a glorious blessing!

Match it with the perfect song, and you are ready for the day! It’s amazing. It’s soothing, simultaneously. Things simply come into alignment witch each other. That’s what it means. It’s the alliance of moving through a new day-a new phase. You get to experience one facet of the Creator’s majesty, while “waiting for the sun.”

Once you come to pinpoint, or recognize, the awakening for a particular song-especially one, which interprets (and caters to) the rising of the sun, in its slow and melodic way, hold onto it. Treasure it. Permit it to be your morning, wake-up sound. For, in doing so, one’s healing nectar, will be, sound!

Jim Morrison