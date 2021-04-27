Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Harry Barris

Distant Memory For The Holistic Nature Of "Wild Parties," And The Healing Performance For One Song! BARRY HARRIS and His Performance Of The Song, "A Wild Party From 1934!"

You remember those wild nights? Those wild nights at the party? The dancing. The singing. Those charming faces and the appetizers to match? Yes. We all do. Not only that, but we remember how lively and rich they made us feel. We felt alive at the party, because we were celebrating life! It was a holistic celebration where fun was crafted in musical fulfillment. It seemed that we were destined and designed to experience what it meant to move through the nighttime, in Universal decor. That’s what we were meant and designed to do. Having fun, while celebrating it with the right people, was a dedication to the blessings of the night. There is healing and magic in the night. And, when you have been healed by something (or someone) it’s only fair to give it back!

The definition of “wild parties” have taken on a negative connotation for these current times. In fact, these two words are met with images of anger, destruction, and a hateful drunkenness! These pictures, unfortunately, have clouded and demoted the very nature, and nurture, of fun! That’s the painful reality for too many of today’s modern party scene. The images of wildness at a party, are based on a destructive vibe, which only ensures brokenness, after the fact! People return home, and they feel even worse, than before their attendance at the party. Yes! It’s painful. Simultaneously, such is the reality, regarding the very terms, “wild parties.” That’s especially for today’s generation, at least.

However, what if we reverted back to a time when the wildness of parties were for a more gentle nature! What if parties revealed a certain past time of fun, but in a way that was cleansing to the Soul? What if? Could you imagine there even Being such a thing? Well, there were! And, still are! The issue is that they are not presented to the same degree as the more toxic atmospheres! However, they are there! Not only are they there, but the memory of past time moves to ensure that we can always celebrate them, should we desire.

Moving onto that Black American perfume (or fragrance), called Jazz, we can hear about one song, from that early sound of her beat! We come to hear the highlight of wildness and its comforting nature. It’s a nature of love, passion, and delight! Furthermore, it gives us just one tiny taste of what it means to find holistic healing, in the comforts of one’s wild nature and state! A wild party, indeed! Mirrored with beauty, dance, and music, 1934 was truly a, wild song!

Barry Harris

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Harry_Barris_-_Motion_Picture_Herald,_March_5,_1932.jpg
https://calisphere.org/item/846f9f6b48f0440dfca94ebd971a460c/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n2-QjCpO96o
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Y0ZlO73DZQqxqYXeHEucR

