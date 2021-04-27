Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Christiane Legrand #France

When a song takes on a quick upbeat vibe, regarding poetic love, you are sure to hear lovebirds, arise! There is a certain intimacy taking place, when the song is a little fast-paced. It means that love has a unique playfulness to its decorum. That’s what it means. A man and a woman happen to frolic together, in this particular love song. It moves through another lens in how we never really escape the treasures of childhood. That playful love holds a special place, within our hearts-even within adulthood. A real treasure, forgotten by way too many!

When speaking about that high-energy romance between a man and a woman, there are particular songs, which base that ability to highlight the playful nature of childhood’s delight. They truly do. In addition, they bring with it a certain elegance. It’s all part of the process when navigating through the storytale of love. Love has a way of taking on that very innocence, and cutesy nature; one associated with those love tales, experienced during the course of childhood’s domain. In fact, once you hear this particular tune, you immediately realize that certain vibe being described . It makes you want to get up and swing to a new beat. Like children, who dance without a care in the world, this love between boy and girl is precious and free. You could care less what people think about your, or your love story. If they like it, fine. If not? Well, you know the saying. This kind of love is an enchantment. The fact that the terms, “El et Il,” are naturally aligned with each other, so is that feeling when immediately meeting the feminine and masculjne principles, and a natural coupling of an interesting pair. Of course, that only happens when the love is, real!

For one French dame, who performed the telling of a Black American vibe and sound-called Jazz-this special song is just as playful and reassuring of love’s innocence, in the way of children. Of course, now, it can be carried into adulthood. It can be nourished and treasured, through every aim, of love’s establishment! Once you hear such a song, you are compelled to swing to its vivacious and delicate-like beat! Imagining you are in the tapestries of Parisian landscapes; in its downtown sector. What if you dreamed about dancing, when the song came on? And through such a delightful aim, while dancing to your own swing, you come in contact with the one you love; or a natural love! Of course, that’s the realness, of love! For this type of tune, moving into French waters, we are granted with such a musical, and bouncy, treasure, through the voice of. . .

Christiane Legrand