Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Bonnie Guitar

Heaven has often reflected its artistry through different ways. The Universe is one of them. The stars, planets, and galaxies are all part of Heaven’s delight. What does it mean to see them as being the works of the Most High? How are these precious treasures layered and presented as celebrations of the Most High? What is their artistic nature and poetic delight? How do they consistently remind us that there is a greater, who rules the Heavens and precides over Earth? Well, there are different ways for that. One of the treasures is how they use the talents and gifts of others for such a glory as that. Poetry is one artistry. Music is another. Let’s move to the reign of music!

For so long, darkness has been presented (and depicted) as being a negative. We have read about it in literature. We have seen it in religious texts and translations, which do not address the issues of racism, colorism, and sexism in religious institutions. Furthermore, even the term, black, has been used as a negative. Therefore, how do we move through a different understanding as it relates to Heaven’s use of dark colors, for the glory of the Most High?

The Dark Moon is a rarity in its own delight. It’s a fine jewel, which moves to celebrate certain layers of beauty and mystique. It is symbolic of Heaven’s secrets and no Divine mystery. Have you heard the saying, “God moves in mysterious ways.” Well, the Universal wonders are included in that plan. The Dark Moon is also included as a symbol of the Most High’s work. Never forget that all colors are part of Heaven’s plan. And so, we come to the song. Plainly speaking it is called, “Dark Moon.”

“Dark moon, oh way up high, up in the sky, oh tell me why, you’ve lost your splendor?” Do the cycles of the Moon ever lose their splendor? Or, is it the watchful gaze of the human eye, which has denoted the beauty of the Dark Moon, through their own low value perceptions? Could it be the latter? Perhaps so!

What is beautiful surrounding the treasures of the dark is that it forces our use of the imagination. When something is unclear, and not as obvious, you are forced to step out on, faith. When something can not be seen, a person is forced believe that it is there. Such is the power of faith. Heaven requires the practice of faith. Heaven demands that we believe in its existence, even when we can’t see it. Dark Moon and the darkened color of the Universe forces us to not only accept the beauty of its color. It also demands that we imagine the wonders of Heaven’s delight, since we are limited in our visuals of them.

And so, let’s move through our faith, in the dark. Darkness is a test of our faith. It should not serve as a negative of it. Perhaps, the Dark Moon seems so gloom because we do not understand its true gift. In the dark, we are granted the tools in strengthening our faith for Heaven’s delight. It is after all, one of the forms of praise to the Most High! Halleluyah and Glory to the Highest!

Bonnie Guitar