Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Belle Baker

BELLE BAKER's Performance For An Extraordinary Vibrancy, In Her Song, "You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When something new enters into your life, you don’t know what has hit you. It could be a present, friendship, a new job occupation, or, a new love opportunity. Love has its many forms. It takes shape through different measures and means. When that happens, there is a new wave of energy to start. Not only is a new love exciting. Yet, when it is different from anything yet to be experienced, a whole new aura is experienced! The thrill for this new form (and variety) of love is what makes the very performance of love, exciting to begin with. You did not experience it, prior to any encounter, and when you did, there was a wonderful aura to have been felt by it. Love is holistic! It’s a spiritual awakening in your connection, with another. Once you have experienced that, a greater level of surrender is at play. No longer do you remain closed and sheltered from this new kind of love. For in many ways, it has earned your trust. A new kind of love is healing. Yes! That’s it, isn’t it? That’s the word, which has escaped from my tongue. A new kind of love is healing and restorative! There are blessings coming from it. Therefore, finding that love, and when it finds you brings a greater force of abundance into your personal journey in life’s domain.

So, the question remains, what is this “new kind of love?” How does it feel? What is its texture, taste, smell, and level of decorum? How does it permit us to feel warm inside, all over again? Does it create a sense of rebirth? Now, that is a telling narrative. Perhaps, the reason for this, “new kind of love,” is because it was sent to re-birth our very minds, bodies, and Spirits. It is out of the ordinary. It does not come from a place and space, in which we are and customer to. That’s what makes it so grand! And, what a grand experience, indeed!

When such a song comes from a certain period, and time frame, there is a particular texture, which makes the experience, even more Divine! Looking at the magic of the 1930’s, we come to hear another level of what a “new kind of love,” truly means. There is nothing as grand as going back to those golden days of song, and hearing the specifics for that, new kind of love! There is clearly something serene and sacred about it. That love is priceless! A once in a lifetime chance for redemption; getting love in its most authentic and precious form. Once you experience it and receive it, never let it go! Hold onto this precious notion of balance! In this particular song, we hear about a “new kind of love,” which balances that kingly and queenly status. “I know that you’re a king, and I’m a queen.” An interesting lyrical phrase, isn’t it? How beautiful and enchanting! Why? Well, it’s because it silently narrates that complementary energy between the masculine and feminine energy principles. I guess that’s what makes a love so special, and new. When it matches your own, and fills that void, in such a way that you didn’t know. Using that Black American elixir of Ragtime and Jazz, she truly made such a coupling, an Earthly one! Yes, my Dears! Entering into that world of, “a new kind of love,” with the legendary performer. . .

Belle Baker

http://www.performingartsarchive.com/Performers/Performers-B/Belle-Baker/Belle-Baker.htm
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/7082896/belle-baker
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LEq0JZmTorE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/58RtKQF0fw38xmniNZK1aV

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Yulia Nachalova’s Sparkling Fairy Performance, Of A Short Love, Lived!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Reading Paulo Coelho In Egypt, Through Love’s Changing Decor! #BlackAmericanHer/History 360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Ylette Luis: “What do I want and what truly brings me joy?”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.