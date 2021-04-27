Tuesday Musical Spotlight: Belle Baker

When something new enters into your life, you don’t know what has hit you. It could be a present, friendship, a new job occupation, or, a new love opportunity. Love has its many forms. It takes shape through different measures and means. When that happens, there is a new wave of energy to start. Not only is a new love exciting. Yet, when it is different from anything yet to be experienced, a whole new aura is experienced! The thrill for this new form (and variety) of love is what makes the very performance of love, exciting to begin with. You did not experience it, prior to any encounter, and when you did, there was a wonderful aura to have been felt by it. Love is holistic! It’s a spiritual awakening in your connection, with another. Once you have experienced that, a greater level of surrender is at play. No longer do you remain closed and sheltered from this new kind of love. For in many ways, it has earned your trust. A new kind of love is healing. Yes! That’s it, isn’t it? That’s the word, which has escaped from my tongue. A new kind of love is healing and restorative! There are blessings coming from it. Therefore, finding that love, and when it finds you brings a greater force of abundance into your personal journey in life’s domain.

So, the question remains, what is this “new kind of love?” How does it feel? What is its texture, taste, smell, and level of decorum? How does it permit us to feel warm inside, all over again? Does it create a sense of rebirth? Now, that is a telling narrative. Perhaps, the reason for this, “new kind of love,” is because it was sent to re-birth our very minds, bodies, and Spirits. It is out of the ordinary. It does not come from a place and space, in which we are and customer to. That’s what makes it so grand! And, what a grand experience, indeed!

When such a song comes from a certain period, and time frame, there is a particular texture, which makes the experience, even more Divine! Looking at the magic of the 1930’s, we come to hear another level of what a “new kind of love,” truly means. There is nothing as grand as going back to those golden days of song, and hearing the specifics for that, new kind of love! There is clearly something serene and sacred about it. That love is priceless! A once in a lifetime chance for redemption; getting love in its most authentic and precious form. Once you experience it and receive it, never let it go! Hold onto this precious notion of balance! In this particular song, we hear about a “new kind of love,” which balances that kingly and queenly status. “I know that you’re a king, and I’m a queen.” An interesting lyrical phrase, isn’t it? How beautiful and enchanting! Why? Well, it’s because it silently narrates that complementary energy between the masculine and feminine energy principles. I guess that’s what makes a love so special, and new. When it matches your own, and fills that void, in such a way that you didn’t know. Using that Black American elixir of Ragtime and Jazz, she truly made such a coupling, an Earthly one! Yes, my Dears! Entering into that world of, “a new kind of love,” with the legendary performer. . .

Belle Baker