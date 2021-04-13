Tuesday Musical 🎶 🎵 🎶Spotlight: Willy Deville

Many stories take place in the night! They are the stories of solitude, and the ones of partnership. They are tales of healing, and passions-surrounding creativity and mysteries, unknown. What do these stories convey? What pictures do they present? Life brings forth healing, and the treasures of baring fruit. It is in the dark, where the gems of life are found. So, when you find love in the night, or immerse with that love in darkness, make sure you paint a nutritious story, that is worth displaying. Permit yourself the opportunity and treasure of painting a story, which is yet to be told. Navigate through the darkest telling, and make it your own.

Various musicians and singers have taken the pleasure of moving through the creativity of the night. There is a wealth of creativity, and passion for guiding through the difficulty of those times. The problem with too many members of society is that they spend a great deal of their time seeing the night, as an end, when in fact it is, the beginning. The night is the origin of newfound ideas. It serves to move different layers and treasures, in our viewpoint. Thus, we gain the opportunity to have an introspection. What does it mean to move through a certain time for pleasure and wellness? A time when the coloring is suitable for understanding those treasures. Love songs are written in the night. Lovemaking is a healer for the night! And, it is coupledom, which blesses the night. In fact, humanity’s decorating of the night permits its beauty to be amplified, even more.

Songs and poetry have been written in the decor of the night. These treasures manifest a greater wellness, than what we could ever imagine. And yet, even the greatest of poets, writers, and creative have yet to tap into a percentage for what the night, beholds. Yet, when we are able to acquire an entryway into a portion of that mystery, what are the products arising from it?

Sometimes, one song has a way of crafting love and passion, for the tales of the night. The singer, artist, or musician has a way of drafting up the song, where you feel a painting arising together. How does it feel to move through that sound? Lots of intimacy and abundance to be designed with the understanding of time. Yet, how does it move? What is the understanding and drafting of love and time? I mean truly drafting and crafting them with the same rhythm, attention, and affection as what the night has been created for. It’s that detail by detail art of slowly navigating one’s way, through the rhythm of time. Can you imagine counting love’s heartbeat in the similar patterns of the night?

Through one special tune, which has been clearly wrapped in the night, we hear how one voice nurtures love in his own sacred way! He is none other than. . .

Willy DeVille

