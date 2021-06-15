Tuesday Morning Meditation: WILLIE HUTCH #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Love is a beautiful thing. While this saying sounds cliche, there is a great deal of truth in what is being said. The reality is that so few pepole actually sit down to reflect on the beauties of love. Love has a way of bringing true beauty into life’s hectic nature. Love has its own, particular art. We observe love, throughout different areas and scenes in our everyday lives. Couples walking together, holding hands. There is the imagery of families coming together. Friendships are mended and born. Such is the power of love.

Everyday should be a morning wake-up with love on one’s mind. Everyday! After all, it’s such a treasure, which gives us the energy and inspiration, in our daily wake-up, to begin with.

Have you ever imagined what love would look like when placed in the Universal domain? Have you ever imagine how love looks like, from Heaven’s view? What does Heaven seen in the performance of love? Furthermore, how is the Most High pleased when love comes together, like an explosive celebration? A series of fireworks, that lights up the Heavens! That’s nearly one imagination of love!

In the awakening of our days, and the celebration of this Tuesday morning, allow us to begin with self-love! For in the moving into a higher frequency for our love of self, in connection to the Divine, we receive the opportunity of attracting a complement towards our very own, love story!

Willie Hutch