Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tuesday Morning Glow: Abi Ofarim

Awakening In The Day, For A Morning Sunrise! ABI OFARIM (and His Performance With ESTHER OFARIM) In The 1967 Performance, "Morning Of My Life!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are beautiful treasures in the morning time. Every heartfelt part of the sensory comes into play. For starters, its the rising of the morning sun. Crafting and hearing the sweet nature of birds chirping; the sweetness of fresh air. It all feels so delightful and serene. You have to ask yourself just what makes it so beautiful. Morning time, of course! It just seems so refreshing. Even more, is how it is one of the most important parts of the day! Beginnings are often important when trying to move into another dimension, of productivity! Eating a well-managed breakfast, having one’s morning coffee (or tea) is often a plus! And, of course, there are the early morning meditations! Prayer had its wonders! And, wonderful, indeed!

So, with the morning, comes, a morning song! Every person has that special, morning upbeat song! For one, it brings on that necessary invigoration for the day. Whatever motivation, or extra zest, it brings to our steps, influences us for the rest of the day! It could be fast! It could be, slow! However, it needs to be, is just right for us!

For this time around, we bring the sweetness of melodies! It’s precious. It’s serene. And, it’s soothing! In addition, it moves through one’s reflection for the very day! Tasks to complete. Errands to run! Yes. It takes a level of work to mentally manage the day, ahead. So, what is the perfect recipe than to acquire mental preparation? Well, its called, the awakening of the sensory. Sounds. Tastes. Smells. Touch. Sight. All of it comes to light, in such a way.

When the masculine serves as a backdrop for the feminine reassurance, for such a song, one knows they have found peace, with nature. One truly knows! Hearing such sounds, for the morning delights!

Abi Ofarim

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Fenklup1968AbiOfarim.jpg
https://alchetron.com/Abi-Ofarim
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j_CtNJK4bu0
https://open.spotify.com/track/65MNglWnivP6LI8BzoXEOT

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mama’s Loving Reflections: Abi Ofarim

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Poetry: Abi Ofarim

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Waking Up To The Beauties Of Music, For A Wellness and Successful Day! 🌞 🌞 🌞

    by Lauren K. Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.