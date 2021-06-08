Tuesday Morning Glow: Abi Ofarim

There are beautiful treasures in the morning time. Every heartfelt part of the sensory comes into play. For starters, its the rising of the morning sun. Crafting and hearing the sweet nature of birds chirping; the sweetness of fresh air. It all feels so delightful and serene. You have to ask yourself just what makes it so beautiful. Morning time, of course! It just seems so refreshing. Even more, is how it is one of the most important parts of the day! Beginnings are often important when trying to move into another dimension, of productivity! Eating a well-managed breakfast, having one’s morning coffee (or tea) is often a plus! And, of course, there are the early morning meditations! Prayer had its wonders! And, wonderful, indeed!

So, with the morning, comes, a morning song! Every person has that special, morning upbeat song! For one, it brings on that necessary invigoration for the day. Whatever motivation, or extra zest, it brings to our steps, influences us for the rest of the day! It could be fast! It could be, slow! However, it needs to be, is just right for us!

For this time around, we bring the sweetness of melodies! It’s precious. It’s serene. And, it’s soothing! In addition, it moves through one’s reflection for the very day! Tasks to complete. Errands to run! Yes. It takes a level of work to mentally manage the day, ahead. So, what is the perfect recipe than to acquire mental preparation? Well, its called, the awakening of the sensory. Sounds. Tastes. Smells. Touch. Sight. All of it comes to light, in such a way.

When the masculine serves as a backdrop for the feminine reassurance, for such a song, one knows they have found peace, with nature. One truly knows! Hearing such sounds, for the morning delights!

Abi Ofarim