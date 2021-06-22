Tuesday Meditation: Roger Miller

Kings don’t always have the means to present wealth. In fact, there are kings with whom, you will never know, are kings. They don’t have the grandiose fashions. They don’t have the financial (and economic means) of demonstrating the flashy behaviour. However, they are mental kings. They are kings before wearing the flashy robes, and the crowns to match. That’s the nature of a true king.

The honorable aura, surrounding those persons, who have a king’s mentality-in pauper’s clothing-is that they present the very foundations of what it means to be a king. What many do not understand is that mentality of a king begins, before putting on the fancy attire. A man must know he is a king even when he has not been given the title. Prior to having access to any of the riches, he must move into the mind. That’s the kingly greatness, which is needed.

A problem with a number of so-called kings is that many think clothes and riches is what makes them, “worthy.” There are a number of paupers, dressed in king’s clothing. And yet, they are not true kings. For you see, they can only see themselves as kings when dressed the part. Put them into the world of commoners and you will see how they view themselves and perform. Such individuals often need royal stools, and other decoratives, to validate a kingly presence. They are obsessed with power, for its the only thing, which validates them. However, a true king performs kingly decorum, whether he is in the royal house, or cleaning the house. A king maintains the essence of a king, regardless of his circumstances. And, he doesn’t always have to wear the crown to do it. That’s a primary difference between those, who are really things, and those who only wear the clothing. Quite honestly, there is no comparison.

So, we have a song, which is dedicated to those men with kingly mindsets, wearing pauper’s clothing. Such men may be janitors. They may be construction workers, plumbers, or anyone doing manual labor. These kings don’t drive a fancy car. In fact, some may even walk to work, or any place they need to go. Nevertheless, they are kings of their roads. How they carry themselves entails wonders! They have honor, decorum, wit, and integrity. Another attribute is that they know how to move througout their kingdom. True kings are not simply relegated to the thrown. In a terse amount of words, “they get around.” Let such not go unnoticed. Real kings know how to move throughout their kingdoms, as if they were common people.

There is one famous recording, by a late artist. It is entitled, “King Of The Road.” What’s intriguing is how it paints the narrative of a man, on the go, with kingly vibes. The lyrics of the song says it all. Such words illustrates visions of hobo, with the mind of a royal. Movement is his weapon. For he is in charge of his domain, and no one can stop that. No one can stop it. His current socio-economic status is temporary. For only he can move through that. Yes, Darling. He is king of his world. Mind over matter. Where he is going does not matter. For a king can move at the drop of a dime, into the plainest of territories; and the lowest of circumstances. Ride on Dearest King! Ride on.

Roger Miller