Tuesday Love’s Curiousity: Layla Mourad #Egypt

When moving through the initial phase of love’s attraction, there are different ways regarding the manner of maintaining love’s attraction. There is eye contact. There is the whisper of sweet words. Touch may occur. A holistic connection of wellness takes place. Finally, there is the blessed manner of a simple conversation. The very latter is an artistry, in its own right.

When it comes to that first attraction between a man and a woman, things can take on an entirely different approach. For starters, the eyes have a way of permitting one to go deeper. The eyes are a way of revealing truth. Should a person allow you to connect with their gaze, through moments, which are longlasting, then it’s safe to say that honesty is one of their destined havens. Of course, serious stares do not have to be the norm. On the contrary, stares can be flirtatious, charming, and filled with an intense array of invigoration. Through many ways, such grants one the power and agility to make a person feel more comfortable. That initial stare can be more inviting and pleasant.

Conversations are the backings of truth when it comes to a affirming truth’s gaze. It feels good to know how image matches words. Immediately, there is an intimate connection because it has been backed with holistic energies.

Songs are written. The performers sing. Highlighting such an interaction within the film births through fruits of passion and wondrous tales. That’s the gentle narrative.

Re-entering into the world of Egypt’s Golden Age, there a wealth of such storylines. Yet, there is a difference in how they are portrayed, and performed. Certain performers have it mastered to a tea. They understand how it’s supposed to be done. Lastly, they have a way of bringing the sparkle. And sometimes, just sometimes, they may need some additional help.

Looking into the legacy of this Egyptian dame, we come to explore her performance of El Donia Ghenwa! The performance is an animated one. Viewers see all of the different traits, which highlights the art of maintaining a conversation. Eye contact? Check. Touch? Check. Conversation (in its own, musical way)? Double Check. And then, there are the fellow maidens. Moving on, shall we?

Other Egyptian maidens have joined her in this “conversation.” Frolicking. Singing. Dancing in the way that maidens do. In their adventures for observing this unfolding, love story, they support her in such a journey. For in doing so, they are supporting their Sister, in her testimony to attraction. Notice how jealousy or envy are void. Together, they are in this journey of supporting their sister, as blessings for them is sure to come.

So, frolicking through the artistry of attraction, they acquire through certain timbers. They are intriguing. They are comforting. They are, true! A compassion and artistry of gentle, truth!

Layla Mourad